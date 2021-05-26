Cancel
Grand Rapids, MI

Do More Good + Nonprofit Hub hires director of partnerships

By Rachel Watson
Grand Rapids Business Journal
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA nonprofit education organization hired a director of partnerships. Spring Lake-based Do More Good + Nonprofit Hub said Friday that it hired Delaney Mullennix for the role. “We are thrilled to have such a rising star in the nonprofit sector join our team and at such a critical juncture, given our recent merger with Nonprofit Hub,” said Katie Appold, executive director of the joint organization. “Delaney’s heart for cause work combined with her background working in and with the nonprofit sector make her an excellent fit for this leadership position.”

grbj.com
