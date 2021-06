CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A portion of two roads in Champaign were blocked off over the weekend after the pavement buckled. The city of Champaign reported on Saturday afternoon the 2300 block of Curtis Road and the westbound lanes between Mattis Avenue and Learning Lane was closed because of the pavement buckling. Then, just hours later, the city reported the westbound lanes of Martketview Drive between Market Street and the entrance to the Kohl's Plaza was closed because of buckling.