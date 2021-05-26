Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Electric fish—and humans—pause before communicating key points

By Washington University in St. Louis
Phys.org
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican writer and humorist Mark Twain, a master of language and noted lecturer, once offered, "The right word may be effective, but no word was ever as effective as a rightly timed pause." Electric fish and today's TED talk speakers take a page from Twain's playbook. They pause before sharing...

phys.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Twain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Fish#Washington University#Postdoctoral Research#Human Brain Research#Systems Biology#Human Biology#Electrical Stimulation#American#Arts Sciences#Electric Communication#Human Auditory Systems#Electric Pulses#Electric Signaling#Human Language#Electric Output#Human Listeners#Electrical Pulses#Electrosensory Neurons#Electrosensory Stimuli#Effective Speakers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
Related
EPANews-Medical.net

How the decline in fish biodiversity is affecting human nutrition

As the biodiversity of fish species is reduced for several different reasons ranging from toxic runoff to overfishing, researchers find that biomass compensation may impair the health of populations that depend on these fish for their daily nutritional intake. Fish. Image Credit: Foxys Forest Manufacture/Shutterstock.com. The global decline in fish...
Physicsarxiv.org

Unraveling the role of the magnetic anisotropy on thermoelectric response: a theoretical and experimental approach

M. A. Correa, M. Gamino, A. S. de Melo, M. V. P. Lopes, J. G. S. Santos, A. L. R. Souza, S. A. N. França Junior, A. Ferreira, S. Lanceros-Méndez, F. Vaz, F. Bohn. Magnetic anisotropies have key role to taylor magnetic behavior in ferromagnetic systems. Further, they are also essential elements to manipulate the thermoelectric response in Anomalous Nernst (ANE) and Longitudinal Spin Seebeck systems (LSSE). We propose here a theoretical approach and explore the role of magnetic anisotropies on the magnetization and thermoelectric response of noninteracting multidomain ferromagnetic systems. The magnetic behavior and the thermoelectric curves are calculated from a modified Stoner Wohlfarth model for an isotropic system, a uniaxial magnetic one, as well as for a system having a mixture of uniaxial and cubic magnetocrystalline magnetic anisotropies. It is verified remarkable modifications of the magnetic behavior with the anisotropy and it is shown that the thermoelectric response is strongly affected by these changes. Further, the fingerprints of the energy contributions to the thermoelectric response are disclosed. To test the robustness of our theoretical approach, we engineer films having the specific magnetic properties and compare directly experimental data with theoretical results. Thus, experimental evidence is provided to confirm the validity of our theoretical approach. The results go beyond the traditional reports focusing on magnetically saturated films and show how the thermoelectric effect behaves during the whole magnetization curve. Our findings reveal a promising way to explore the ANE and LSSE effects as a powerful tool to study magnetic anisotropies, as well as to employ systems with magnetic anisotropy as sensing or elements in technological applications.
Wildlifehealththoroughfare.com

Fish Speak Via Electric Signals! How Similar Are They To Humans?

Scientists discovered that frogs and birds take purposeful pauses in their speech, and it appears that the mormyrid fish, also known as the elephantfish, use their silence purposefully too. These fish communicate underwater via weak electrical pulses, and recent research discovered the information they share with each other is marked...
WildlifePhys.org

Researchers develop guide to measure evolution of plants that benefit from others

Plants that facilitate the survival and reproduction of other species can also make them evolve, something that has been ignored in most studies on the subject. Researchers from the Desertification Research Center (CIDE, CSIC-UV-GVA), together with scientists from Mexico and Switzerland, have established a guide to study the evolutionary changes of plants that benefit from other plants.
Sciencearxiv.org

Individual vs. Joint Perception: a Pragmatic Model of Pointing as Communicative Smithian Helping

The simple gesture of pointing can greatly augment ones ability to comprehend states of the world based on observations. It triggers additional inferences relevant to ones task at hand. We model an agents update to its belief of the world based on individual observations using a partially observable Markov decision process (POMDP), a mainstream artificial intelligence (AI) model of how to act rationally according to beliefs formed through observation. On top of that, we model pointing as a communicative act between agents who have a mutual understanding that the pointed observation must be relevant and interpretable. Our model measures relevance by defining a Smithian Value of Information (SVI) as the utility improvement of the POMDP agent before and after receiving the pointing. We model that agents calculate SVI by using the cognitive theory of Smithian helping as a principle of coordinating separate beliefs for action prediction and action evaluation. We then import SVI into rational speech act (RSA) as the utility function of an utterance. These lead us to a pragmatic model of pointing allowing for contextually flexible interpretations. We demonstrate the power of our Smithian pointing model by extending the Wumpus world, a classic AI task where a hunter hunts a monster with only partial observability of the world. We add another agent as a guide who can only help by marking an observation already perceived by the hunter with a pointing or not, without providing new observations or offering any instrumental help. Our results show that this severely limited and overloaded communication nevertheless significantly improves the hunters performance. The advantage of pointing is indeed due to a computation of relevance based on Smithian helping, as it disappears completely when the task is too difficult or too easy for the guide to help.
Sciencepsychologytoday.com

Systematic Tool Use and Language Are Key to Human Uniqueness

Humans first began to diverge from apes when we started walking on two legs, freeing the hands to use tools, transforming the world around us. As our ancestors used tools in a socially cooperative fashion, this stimulated the development of a unique form of communication, human language. Human language is...
Wildlifescitechdaily.com

Japanese Rice Fish Model of a Rare Human Metabolic Disorder

Human cells are kept healthy by the activity of millions of proteins. These proteins are modified in different ways, such as by adding sugar molecules to them, which can be crucial for them to function properly. Given this importance, defects in the sugar-adding process are often lethal at the very early stages of development. In rare cases, however, patients can develop sugar-adding deficiencies that result in a range of metabolic diseases, known collectively as ‘congenital disorders of glycosylation’ (CDG). These disorders are caused by defects in the enzymes involved in the sugar-adding process. For example, ALG2-CDG (or CDG-Ii) is a disorder caused by mutations in the ALG2 enzyme, which combines sugar molecules together. ALG2-CDG patients appear unaffected at birth, but later develop problems in different organs, such as the eyes, brain and muscles.
Physicsquantamagazine.org

The Mystery at the Heart of Physics That Only Math Can Solve

Over the past century, quantum field theory has proved to be the single most sweeping and successful physical theory ever invented. It is an umbrella term that encompasses many specific quantum field theories — the way “shape” covers specific examples like the square and the circle. The most prominent of these theories is known as the Standard Model, and it is this framework of physics that has been so successful.
Collegescampustechnology.com

Key Data Points for Better Understanding Students

A new guidebook from Achieving the Dream and the Advising Success Network offers ideas and tools to help colleges and universities understand their students better. The Knowing Our Students Guidebook details the types of data that can support student success efforts, the importance of students' lived experiences, strategies and practices for collecting data, and how best to use data to design the student experience.
Physicsarxiv.org

Testing quantum theory with thought experiments

Quantum mechanics is one of our most successful physical theories; its predictions agree with experimental observations to an extremely high accuracy. However, the bare formalism of quantum theory does not provide straightforward answers to seemingly simple questions: for example, how should one model systems that include agents who are themselves using quantum theory? These foundational questions may be investigated with a theorist's tool -- the thought experiment. Its purpose is to turn debates about the interpretation of quantum theory into actual physics questions. In this article, we give a state-of-the-art overview on quantum thought experiments involving observers, from the basic Wigner's friend to the recent Frauchiger-Renner setup, clarifying their interpretational significance and responding to objections and criticism on the way.
Sciencemeadowlakenow.com

AstraZeneca expiry change based on science but communication is key: experts

OTTAWA — Many immunologists and infectious disease experts say it is a normal, and scientifically sound decision to extend the expiration date on vaccine doses. Health Canada is adding another month to the shelf life of thousands of doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine that were due to expire in Ontario today.
Sciencearxiv.org

The von Neumann entropy for the Pearson correlation matrix: A test of the entropic brain hypothesis

H. Felippe, A. Viol, D. B. de Araujo, M. G. E. da Luz, F. Palhano-Fontes, H. Onias, E. P. Raposo, G. M. Viswanathan. We address the general problem of how to estimate an entropy given a Pearson correlation matrix. Most methods currently in use inject a degree of arbitrariness due to the thresholding of correlations. Here we propose an entirely objective method of entropy estimation that requires no thresholding. Let $\boldsymbol{R}$ be an $N\times N$ Pearson correlation matrix. We define the matrix $\boldsymbol{\rho} = \boldsymbol{R}/N$ and prove that $\boldsymbol{\rho}$ satisfies all the properties required of the density operator. Hence, the von Neumann entropy $S=-\operatorname{tr}\,(\boldsymbol{\rho} \log \boldsymbol{\rho})$ can be directly calculated from the Pearson correlation matrix. To demonstrate the generality and power of the method, we estimate the entropy of functional correlations of the human brain. We find that the entropy increases for altered brain states under serotonergic agonist action, as predicted by the entropic brain hypothesis.
Sciencearxiv.org

Low-Dimensional Structure in the Space of Language Representations is Reflected in Brain Responses

How related are the representations learned by neural language models, translation models, and language tagging tasks? We answer this question by adapting an encoder-decoder transfer learning method from computer vision to investigate the structure among 100 different feature spaces extracted from hidden representations of various networks trained on language tasks. This method reveals a low-dimensional structure where language models and translation models smoothly interpolate between word embeddings, syntactic and semantic tasks, and future word embeddings. We call this low-dimensional structure a language representation embedding because it encodes the relationships between representations needed to process language for a variety of NLP tasks. We find that this representation embedding can predict how well each individual feature space maps to human brain responses to natural language stimuli recorded using fMRI. Additionally, we find that the principal dimension of this structure can be used to create a metric which highlights the brain's natural language processing hierarchy. This suggests that the embedding captures some part of the brain's natural language representation structure.
Sciencearxiv.org

Finite-Time Quantum Landauer Principle and Quantum Coherence

The Landauer principle states that any logically irreversible information processing must be accompanied by dissipation into the environment. In this study, we investigate the heat dissipation associated with finite-time information erasure and the effect of quantum coherence in such processes. By considering a scenario wherein information is encoded in an open quantum system, we show that the dissipated heat is lower-bounded by the conventional Landauer cost, as well as a correction term inversely proportional to the operational time. To clarify the relation between quantum coherence and dissipation, we derive a lower bound for heat dissipation in terms of quantum coherence. This bound quantitatively implies that the creation of quantum coherence in the energy eigenbasis during the erasure process inevitably leads to additional heat costs. The obtained bounds hold for arbitrary operational time and control protocol. By following an optimal control theory, we numerically present an optimal protocol and illustrate our findings by using a single-qubit system.
Sciencearxiv.org

Scientometric engineering: Revealing spatiotemporal citation dynamics via open eprints

With the ever-increasing speed and volume of knowledge production and consumption, scholarly communication systems have been rapidly transformed into digitised and networked open ecosystems, where preprint servers have played a pivotal role. However, evidence is scarce regarding how this paradigm shift has affected the dynamics of collective attention on scientific knowledge. Herein, we address this issue by investigating the citation dynamics of more than 1.5 million eprints on arXiv, the most prominent and oldest eprint archive. The discipline-average citation history curves are estimated by applying a nonlinear regression model to the long-term citation data. The revealed spatiotemporal characteristics, including the growth and obsolescence patterns, are shown to vary across disciplines, reflecting the different publication and citation practices. The results are used to develop a spatiotemporally normalised citation index, called the $\gamma$-index, with an approximately normal distribution. It can be used to compare the citational impact of individual papers across disciplines and time periods, providing a less biased measure of research impact than those widely used in the literature and in practice. Further, a stochastic model for the observed spatiotemporal citation dynamics is derived, reproducing both the Lognormal Law for the cumulative citation distribution and the time trajectory of average citations in a unified formalism.
Indiana Statecampustechnology.com

Indiana U Researchers Create New Model for Studying Student Learning at Scale

Researchers at Indiana University have developed a new model for studying the effectiveness of teaching practices — not just in a single classroom or context, but in a variety of classrooms at multiple universities. The project, dubbed ManyClasses, allows researchers to determine what works across a diverse range of disciplines, institution types, course formats and student populations.