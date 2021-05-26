Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Embryos of many species use sound to prepare for the outside world

By Cell Press
Phys.org
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's well known that reptiles depend on temperature cues while in the egg to determine a hatchling's sex. Now, researchers writing in the journal Trends in Ecology & Evolution on May 26 say that embryos of many different animal species also rely on acoustic signals in important ways. They call this phenomenon "acoustic developmental programming."

phys.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Reproduction#Embryos#Emotion#Animal Species#Study Animals#Insects#Ecology#Deakin University#Sound Information#Babies#Hormone Production#Predators#Reptiles#Nests#Physiology#Eggs#Temperature Cues#Environment#Morphology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
Related
Wildlifeinsidescience.org

From Birds to Alligators, Embryos' Development Is Shaped by Sound

(Inside Science) -- Mylene Mariette was studying zebra finch calls when she started to notice something strange: Sometimes a solo parent in the nest would produce a knocking sound. "Because it was by itself just with the eggs, I wondered whether they would be communicating with the embryos," she said.
Animalslibreinfo.world

The world’s smallest monkeys, the 100-gram pygmy marmosets are actually, TWO species

The world’s smallest monkeys – pygmy marmosets which weigh in at just 100 grams each – belong to two different species, a new study has found. The research, published in the American Journal of Physical Anthropology, confirms the animals skull structure and DNA mean they belong to two difference species – although their fur color, previously thought to be another such indicator, does not.
SciencePhys.org

Synthetic SPECIES developed for use as a confinable gene drive

CRISPR-based technologies offer enormous potential to benefit human health and safety, from disease eradication to fortified food supplies. As one example, CRISPR-based gene drives, which are engineered to spread specific traits through targeted populations, are being developed to stop the transmission of devastating diseases such as malaria and dengue fever.
WildlifePhys.org

Current summary of ethnobotanical uses, chemistry, pharmacology, and distribution of Hydnora species

The genus Hydnora, one of the basal angiosperms, is indigenous to Africa, Madagascar and the Arabian Peninsula. It consists of eight species: seven in Africa and one in the Arabian Peninsula. Notably, Hydnora abyssinica A.Br. (Fig. 1) and Hydnora africana Thunb. are widely distributed compared to other species. Despite the Hydnora species being practiced in ancient folkloric medicine, their traditional uses and pharmacological value are poorly documented.
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

World Bee Day: Everything you need to help save the species

World Bee Day – celebrated annually on 20 May – is a day adopted by the United Nations from the Slovenian Beekeepers Association to raise awareness of the importance of protecting and preserving bees and other pollinators. It honours not just honeybees, but bumblebees (of which there are 21 species) and the 77 species of solitary bees, too.While bees are most commonly known for honey, these intelligent creatures are also behind most of the food we love – fruit, veg, chocolate and even coffee.And Albert Einstein once famously said that “if the bee disappeared off the face of the Earth,...
Wildlifeutah.edu

U biologists contribute to mammal study

U researchers in the School of Biological Sciences provided significant data for a new study on how mammals fare among human activity. The study, published in Global Change Biology, found that even mammal species that thrived at lower levels of human disturbance struggled in highly urbanized environments. “We can attribute...
Wildlifesprudge.com

Scientists Just Reanimated A Coffee-Killing Super Fungus

It is to be assumed that we all have by now seen Jurassic Park or one of its many sequels, the film franchise exploring the idea of science doing what it can without regard for if it should. It’s a morality tale with big CGI dinosaurs, The Island of Dr. Moreau but for kids. Well, you know who apparently has not seen any of these fine works of cinema? Researchers at the Imperial College of London, that’s who, because they just decided to reanimate a coffee-killing fungus. What could possibly go wrong?
Wildlifesciencecodex.com

The survivability of animal species depends on the number of offspring

Researchers from Tel Aviv University took part in a new international study proposing an amendment to the widely accepted theory on the extinction of animal species - by moving the focus from the animal's body size to its reproductive capacity. The researchers found gaps and incompatibilities between mammals and amphibians in the relation between body size and extinction risk: Whereas large mammals bear a smaller number of offspring per birth, leading to higher risk of extinction, larger amphibian females lay more eggs, reducing the threat to the species.
WildlifeScience Daily

Soil microbes metabolize the same polyphenols found in chocolate, wine

Fruits, vegetables, red wine and chocolate are all rich in polyphenols, natural plant compounds that double as cancer-fighting antioxidants. We can access these foods' health benefits because the microbes in our guts happily feast on them, breaking them down into smaller chemical components. Microbiome scientists at Colorado State University wanted...
Sciencearchaeology.org

Diet of Siberia’s Neanderthals Studied

VALENCIA, SPAIN—Neanderthals whose remains were recovered in Siberia’s Altai Mountains consumed large and medium-sized game and a wide range of plants, according to a statement released by Asociacion RUVID, the Network of Valencian Universities for the Promotion of Research, Development, and Innovation. An international team of scientists, including Robert Power of the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology, Domingo Carlos Salazar García of the University of Valencia, Bence Viola of the University of Toronto, Amanda G. Henry of Leiden University, and Natalia Rudava of the Russian Academy of Science analyzed the chemical composition of 60,000-year-old Neanderthal bones from Chagyrskaya Cave, and identified microscopic plant particles in their dental calculus and in the soil where the remains were found. Previous genetic research indicates that Neanderthals colonized the Altai Mountains at least twice, but faced a constant risk of extinction. This new analysis of the Neanderthal diet suggests the hominins readily adapted to the Siberian environment, however. Other hominins in the region, such as the Denisovans, may have been a source of challenge, the researchers explained. Read the original scholarly article about this research in the Journal of Human Evolution. To read about new evidence that suggests Neanderthals intentionally buried their dead, go to "Around the World: France."
Environmenttrust.org

World Environment Day 2021: Which animal and plant species are threatened by rising heat?

Coffee, penguins and hippos - a new WWF report looks at natural icons already feeling the effects of global warming. June 2 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - From puffins nesting off Britain's coast to penguins marching across Antarctica and monkeys swinging from trees in the Amazon, all are among species most under threat from global warming, green group WWF warned ahead of World Environment Day.
AnimalsEurekAlert

Scientists call for improved management of a weedy tree to protect owl habitat

Sweet pittosporum (Pittosporum undulatum) was once a well-behaved tree growing in gullies from Gippsland in Victoria up to Brisbane in Queensland. But it is now a major problem, leading to an almost complete suppression of native vegetation where it has invaded. Programs to clear it have successfully allowed indigenous plants to return, and within 15 years, with moderate follow up, treated sites are well on the way to successful restoration.
Gardeningbotany.one

The importance of soil seed banks to invasive plant species

The ability of an invasive plant species to overcome barriers to spread into new environments and traits that allow them to persist in these environments are the keys to invasion success. The capacity of introduced species to form soil seed banks can contribute to their invasiveness and expansion, yet few studies have addressed the role of seed banks in the long-term persistence of naturalized populations.
WildlifePhys.org

Researchers develop guide to measure evolution of plants that benefit from others

Plants that facilitate the survival and reproduction of other species can also make them evolve, something that has been ignored in most studies on the subject. Researchers from the Desertification Research Center (CIDE, CSIC-UV-GVA), together with scientists from Mexico and Switzerland, have established a guide to study the evolutionary changes of plants that benefit from other plants.
WildlifePhys.org

Bacteria hijack latent phage of competitor

This targeted control of phages provides entirely new biotechnological and therapeutic approaches, e.g. for phage therapies. The results produced in the context of an ERC grant have been published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society. The human body and its microbiota harbor a large amount of phages. These...