S.C. Teacher’s Massive Catch Sets New Record

By Laura Pence
wfxb.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleA South Carolina teacher made history with her massive catch on a recent fishing trip! Nikki Colwell has set a new record in the palmetto state with a 173 pound shark he reeled in while visiting Edisto Island! Even better, the record-breaking spinner shark was her last catch of the day. After about a half hour of reeling, Colwell said she was able to get the animal in the boat. She then drove to Charleston Harbor Marina in order to get it weighed on a certified scale. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has officially confirmed that this shark is the largest of its kind caught in the state.

