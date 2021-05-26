U.S. women’s national team to play two soccer matches at Rentschler Field in July ahead of Tokyo Olympics

The Olympics-bound U.S. women’s national team is coming to East Hartford.

The gold-medal hopefuls will play Mexico twice in the WNT Send-Off Series July 1 and 5 at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field, U.S. Soccer announced Wednesday.

The news was announced on social media with videos from Geno Auriemma of the UConn women’s basketball and Jonquel Jones and Kaila Charles of the Connecticut Sun, who welcomed the USWNT to the Nutmeg State.

The 18-player squad for the Olympic team will be determined in time for the pair of games, giving fans a chance to see the final roster right before the group heads to Tokyo. The USWNT is looking to take home its fifth Olympic gold — and first since 2012 — and to become the only country to place first in the Olympics after winning the most recent World Cup (in 2019).

“These are games to work on the final details, to once again give our players a chance to play with their position groups and areas on the field and to make sure our fitness is in the right place heading into our pre-Olympic training camp,” said USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski in a statement. “Mexico is a team that has larger ambitions as it prepares for the run-up to the 2023 Women’s World Cup so we know they will give us two tough tests, which is what we need to continue to sharpen our team before we leave for Japan.”

The Tokyo Games, initially postponed from 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are set to run July 23-Aug. 8.

The matches will also mark a homecoming for Trumbull product Alyssa Naeher, who’s looking to make her second Olympic roster and has been the national team’s starting goalkeeper for four years.

“I love coming back to Connecticut, especially to get some games in,” Naeher told The Courant. “It’s always a special place to play.”

The July 1 match will air on FS1 and TUDN at 7 p.m. ET, while the game on July 5 will be broadcast on ESPN at 5 p.m. ET. Although tickets aren’t yet on sale, the stadium will be at near full capacity, U.S. Soccer said. The U.S. last played Mexico in the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament in February 2020, winning 4-0, and has appeared at Rentschler Field seven previous times, most recently July 2018.

Prior to playing in East Hartford, the USWNT will participate in the WNT Summer Series featuring games against Portugal (June 10 in Houston), Jamaica (June 13 in Houston) and Nigeria (June 16 in Austin).

“To be able to play as many well-rounded teams as we can going into [the Olympics] is always important,” Naeher said. “Different challenges come up, different things to learn through playing each opponent.”

The 23-person roster for that series — featuring Naeher and the likes of Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, Rose Lavelle, Crystal Dunn and Carli Lloyd — was announced Tuesday. Those three games will be the final ones before the Olympic roster is determined.

“I feel good about the group,” Naeher said. “We’ve got a lot of very talented players, a very competitive group.”

Naeher, who’s also playing with the NWSL’s Chicago Red Stars this summer, is looking forward to the chance to play at home in front of family and friends. Growing up in Connecticut, basketball was actually her first love. She “lived and breathed” UConn women’s basketball, which she saw as “the pinnacle of making it in women’s sports.” She also had Kristine Lilly, the USWNT legend from Wilton, to idolize from a soccer perspective.

All these years later, returning to the Nutmeg State as part of the national team on the eve of its quest for Olympic gold, Naeher hopes she can serve as that same example in Connecticut.

“[Lilly] certainly was another huge inspiration and someone that I looked up to as a young kid in Connecticut,” Naeher said. “We’re a small state, but we’re proud state, and hopefully now I can be part of that inspiration for the next generation of kids coming up from Connecticut.”

