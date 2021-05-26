VFW to host Memorial Day ceremony

GETTYSBURG — Andrew Dalton grew up in this Adams County town, so it’s not surprising he’s had a lifelong love affair with history. As a child, he and his journalist father, Terence Dalton, spent countless hours roaming the town’s famous battlefields and touring its historic sites. Enthralled by disparate stories of courage and misery, the youngster also read everything he could on the events preceding and following the three hot summer days of battle during the Civil War.