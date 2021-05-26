Cancel
Adams County, PA

VFW to host Memorial Day ceremony

Gettysburg Times
 16 days ago

VFW Post 15 will host its annual Memorial Day Veterans Ceremony at 9 a.m. on Monday in the veterans’ section of Evergreen Cemetery. The ceremony will honor those who gave their last full measure of devotion in defense of a free nation. Cosponsoring organizations include American Legion Post 202 and Battlefield Detachment of the Marine Corps League, their auxiliaries, and their affiliate organizations. Other veteran organizations are invited to participate by contacting Bill Hewitt at hewittw@embarqmail.com.

www.gettysburgtimes.com
#Memorial Day#Veteran#Vfw#Vfw Post 15#American Legion Post#Battlefield Detachment#The Marine Corps League#Devotion#Defense
