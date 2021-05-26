Board of Education appoints new member

I have been superintendent for three years, and the first year, we recognized by nomination of the principals and department heads, the employees of the year for teacher at each school, aide, custodian, bus driver, nurse, lunch room worker, secretary/bookkeeper and any other position in our system, except administrator. I chose not to choose an administrator, since I felt like every administrator was doing a good job. Last year, with COVID striking in March, we did not have an employee of the year recognition. So, over the last few weeks, I have been considering how to recognize our employees. We have had teacher appreciation, nurse recognition, lunch room worker and other types of appreciation that were recognized nationally, but how to recognize Chilton County Schools employees has been the question.