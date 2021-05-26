Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chilton County, AL

Board of Education appoints new member

By Joyanna Love
Clanton Advertiser
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chilton County Board of Education appointed Diane Calloway to fill the unexpired term of Angie Sanderson. Sanderson resigned from the board last month. Calloway retired as principal of Jemison High School last year, a position she had held since 2015. She worked for Chilton County Schools for 25 years...

clantonadvertiser.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chilton County, AL
Education
County
Chilton County, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Chilton County, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#Alabama Power#Board Members#Safety Board#Staff Members#School Education#Jemison High School#Chilton County Schools#Jhs#The Board Of Education#Boe#Thorsby High School#Chilton Prep Academy#Cchs#Special Education Workers#Principal#System Staff#Elementary Students#Numerous Personnel#Sr2 Funding
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Special Education
Related
Chilton County, ALClanton Advertiser

The Employee of The Year is …

I have been superintendent for three years, and the first year, we recognized by nomination of the principals and department heads, the employees of the year for teacher at each school, aide, custodian, bus driver, nurse, lunch room worker, secretary/bookkeeper and any other position in our system, except administrator. I chose not to choose an administrator, since I felt like every administrator was doing a good job. Last year, with COVID striking in March, we did not have an employee of the year recognition. So, over the last few weeks, I have been considering how to recognize our employees. We have had teacher appreciation, nurse recognition, lunch room worker and other types of appreciation that were recognized nationally, but how to recognize Chilton County Schools employees has been the question.
Chilton County, ALClanton Advertiser

Free GED classes offered

Reset GED program is offering free GED prep classes for Chilton County residents. Classes are offered Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon with a semester lasting for 60 days. “We have it so someone can get their GED in 60 days, so they can go ahead and find...
Chilton County, ALClanton Advertiser

Broadband study releases report

Sain Associates is making the rounds to local governments presenting its executive summary from the broadband feasibility study for Chilton County. The study was paid for through a partnership of the Chilton County Industrial Development Authority, Chilton County Commission and local municipalities to determine what parts of the county do not have access to broadband (high-speed internet) and possible projects to improve the situation.
Chilton County, ALClanton Advertiser

OPINION: Cutting the ribbon

One of the most visible functions of Chambers of Commerce across the nation is the hosting of ribbon-cutting ceremonies for new businesses, retail outlets, manufacturers and other institutions that locate or expand their presence within a community. Although the tradition of cutting the ribbon has been a component of European weddings for centuries, the first ceremony to be held in the United States for the purpose of introducing a new business occurred in Union Parish, Louisiana in 1898 to celebrate the inauguration of new railroad service to that city.
Chilton County, ALClanton Advertiser

Merchants makes community donation

Several community organizations were given a boost in staying safe in this lingering pandemic on May 12. Merchants Food Service donated sanitizer to several community organizations whose work requires in-person interaction or who have summer in-person activities planned. “It is an opportunity for us to do something good,” Ricky Reed,...