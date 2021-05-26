Cancel
How Long Could You Survive in the Wilderness?

By Laura Pence
wfxb.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleThe average person thinks that if you dropped them in the middle of nowhere, they could survive in the wilderness for 16 days. That’s just survive…not survive comfortably. As you could find water and not freeze, you might make it. The “not freezing” part might be tough though, because less than one in five Americans are confident they could start a fire if they only had flint. Also, only one in seven think they’d be able to tell which plants and berries were edible, and some of us don’t know what poison ivy looks like! The survey also found that after a year of lockdowns and pandemic stress, we have a newfound appreciation for nature and being outdoors.

