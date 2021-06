How has COVID-19 impacted heart health in children and teens?. Early studies and publications suggest that young athletes who have had COVID-19 may be at a higher risk of damage or inflammation to the heart that isn’t immediately apparent. Cardiac issues in young people with COVID-19 have been almost unheard of, but there has been a subset of children who have developed a secondary infection from the virus called multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C. The vast majority of these kids do have some level of cardiac inflammation – almost a whole separate disease. No one really understands it yet, so these kids need very close observation to make sure they recover, whether they are an athlete or not. This can determine if there should be any restrictions on activities.