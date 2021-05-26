Cancel
There’s a New Term for People Who Aren’t a Millennial or GenZ

By Laura Pence
wfxb.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleEvery generation has its own nickname…there’s the boomers, generation x, millennials, and gen z of course. But now, we have a sub-generation to familiarize ourselves with. The Zillennials is the newest term and it covers anyone born three years before the end of millennials and three years after the start of generation z. So, about 1992 to 1998. These folks don’t feel like they fully fit in with millennials or gen z, so they’ve carved out their own identity.

