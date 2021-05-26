There’s a New Term for People Who Aren’t a Millennial or GenZ

Millennials tend to get a bad rap when it comes to money. You’ve heard the tired, old lines about avocado toast that conveniently ignore factors like stagnant wages, a rising costs of living, and an unprecedented student debt crisis. It’s a generation that entered the workforce in the wake of a 2008 financial crisis (which they had no role in causing in the first place) and never had a chance to build the nest eggs enjoyed by prior generations. Meanwhile, millennials continue to pay into Social Security despite having little faith they’ll be able to rely on it once they retire.