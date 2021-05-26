South Carolina State Troopers Cracking Down on Seat-Belt Violations
South Carolina State Troopers are getting ready for a seat-belt crackdown. The Buckle Up, South Carolina campaign started this week and will last for two weeks until June 6th. The campaign is aimed at getting more people to buckle up and the two week time-line goes along with Memorial Day weekend, which the Highway Patrol says is when they begin to see an increase in accidents and fatalities. Along with enforcing seat belt laws on highways, officials also plan social media messages along with television and radio ads reminding people to wear seat belts.www.wfxb.com