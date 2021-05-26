Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Wolves scare deer and reduce auto collisions 24%, study says

wnmufm.org
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. (AP)-- Scientists found that an unconventional way of reducing the frequency of deer-auto collisions could be allowing wolves to roam landscapes. Because wolves prey on deer and also shift deer behavior, they make crashes about 24 percent less common. The researchers looked at data from Wisconsin and said that wolves reduce deer populations and also scare deer away from linear landscape features, including roads, that wolves often prowl.

www.wnmufm.org
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolves#Deer#Collisions#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Science
News Break
Pets
Related
Wildlifelootpress.com

WVDNR studying deer population around state

Big bucks, young bucks, does and fawns. Thanks to a new West Virginia Division of Natural Resources study, hunters, conservationists and wildlife enthusiasts will soon know more about the state’s white-tailed deer population, their survival raises, behavior and movement patterns. “We captured 98 deer this past winter and placed GPS...
AnimalsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Could Wolves Stop Deer From Crashing Into Cars?

Some of the worst car accidents on American roads involve deer collisions. Thousands of deer-related car crashes happen every year, causing damage, injuries, and even deaths. And though some products claim to enhance car safety concerning deer, nothing has proven effective yet. However, a recent report breaks down one of...
Ocean Township, NJthecoaster.net

Ocean Seeks Non-Lethal Way to Reduce Deer Population

Officials in Ocean Township are renewing their search for a non-lethal way to reduce the local deer population. The township asked the state Division of Fish, Game, and Wildlife to approve a sterilization program in the effort. “They sent back our application and there was a lot that was missed...
Irvine, CANBC Los Angeles

UCI Study: Drought, Climate Change Helping to Kill Off Plant Species

UC Irvine scientists conclude in a study released Monday that climate change is contributing to the dying-off of plant species. The researchers, who focused on 5,000 square miles surrounding Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, found that from 1984 through 2017, vegetation in the deserts declined by about 35% and 13% in the mountains, according to the study published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences.
Kremmling, COSummit Daily News

Study: Crossings on Highway 9 reduced wildlife collisions by 90%

KREMMLING — A total of 112,678 mule deer have successfully crossed State Highway 9 in the last five years thanks to its seven wildlife crossings. On Tuesday, June 22, Colorado Parks and Wildlife biologist Michelle Cowardin presented to Grand County commissioners the findings from the finalized monitoring research on the Highway 9 wildlife crossings.
Aerospace & Defensealbuquerqueexpress.com

Study finds sustainable aviation fuel can reduce contrails

Washington [US], June 17 (ANI): According to research conducted by NASA and the German Aerospace Center (DLR), cleaner-burning jet fuels made from sustainable sources can produce 50-70 per cent fewer ice crystal contrails at cruising altitude. The research was published in the Nature research journal Communications Earth and Environment. Ice...
Pharmaceuticalsvillages-news.com

CDC study shows vaccines reduce risk of infection by 91 percent

A new Centers for Disease Control study finds the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) reduce the risk of infection by 91 percent for fully vaccinated people. This adds to the growing body of real-world evidence of their effectiveness. Importantly, this study also is among the first to show that mRNA vaccination benefits people who get COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated (14 or more days after dose 2) or partially vaccinated (14 or more days after dose 1 to 13 days after dose 2).
Alachua, FLGainesville.com

Study: Sweetwater Wetlands Park successful at reducing pollution

As difficult as it may be to believe, Sweetwater Wetlands Park was not built to provide a place to spot alligators and birds. It was constructed — in the shape of an alligator’s head, by the way — to restore the natural flow into Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park and to clean the water before it seeps into the Floridan aquifer and is ultimately tapped as our drinking water.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Researchers investigate how pollen facilitates the spread of COVID-19 virus

Most models explaining how viruses are transmitted focus on viral particles escaping one person to infect a nearby person. A study on the role of microscopic particles in how viruses are transmitted suggests pollen is nothing to sneeze at. In Physics of Fluids, by AIP Publishing, Talib Dbouk and Dimitris...
Businessrepairerdrivennews.com

Crash Champions buys 24-location auto body MSO Signature Collision Centers

Crash Champions on Tuesday announced it would grow to 118 locations in 12 states after acquiring the 24-shop regional MSO Signature Collision Centers. Signature CEO Charles “Chuck” Pipkin will own a piece of Crash Champions and become an executive board member. Other terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Signature...
Public Health1019thekeg.com

Study: Drinking Coffee Reduces Liver Issues Risk

Go ahead and pour yourself another cup of coffee… it’s good for your liver. BMC Public Health published a study yesterday that found drinking three or four cups of coffee a day reduces the risk of developing or dying from chronic liver diseases. Coffee drinkers were 21-percent less likely to develop a chronic liver disease, and 49-percent less likely to die from one.