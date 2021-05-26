Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Trump biographer says CFO will flip on former president if threatened with prison as grand jury convened

By Gustaf Kilander
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 15 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YsTMH_0aC2vwWB00

Trump biographer Tim O’Brien has said that the Trump Organization’s Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg will flip on former President Donald Trump if the only other option for Mr Weisselberg is spending time behind bars.

The Manhattan district attorney has convened a grand jury that will decide whether to indict Mr Trump should prosecutors present the panel with evidence of a crime.

Mr Trump accused District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr of “being driven by highly partisan Democrat prosecutors” and called the probe a “witch-hunt”.

Mr O’Brien said Mr Weisselberg could be an important informant that could determine whether any charges are brought at all.

“If it comes to showing loyalty to Donald Trump or a prison term, you know, I don’t think he’s going go to prison,” Mr O’Brien told CNN on Wednesday.

“We know now he’s the subject himself of a criminal investigation. Investigators have clearly been pressuring him and his family members legally. Whether or not he’ll flip is the million-dollar question, but if the investigators have the goods on him and his own liberty is at stake, of course he’ll flip,” the biographer added.

“There’s been a lot of emphasis on Allen Weisselberg,” Mr O’Brien said, “because he knows where all the financial bodies are buried, but the children are steeped in a lot of this”.

“There are other executives inside the Trump Organization whose names have not been made public or have not been discussed very much who I think... may also flip,” Mr O’Brien said.

He added that there’s a trail of evidence “in the hands of other people” in the Trump Organization not only because they are witnesses “but because of emails that they may have”, Mr O’Brien explained.

“While Trump didn’t use emails himself, he used his administrative assistant, Rhona Graff, to communicate with other people and he’s cited in those emails,” the biographer told CNN. “So I assume investigators have her hard drive.”

Mr O’Brien said that “no deal got done at the Trump Organization without the approval” of Mr Trump, Mr Weisselberg, and Jason Greenblatt. Mr Greenblatt served as the in-house counsel at the Trump Organization, and later as special envoy in the Middle East while Mr Trump was in the White House.

“There’s no indication anywhere that Jason Greenblatt has done anything wrong or he’s thought to have done anything wrong,” Mr O’Brien told CNN. “But he’s clearly a person with knowledge that I assume investigators will be just as interested in as Allen Weisselberg.”

The Independent has reached out to Mr Trump and the Trump Organization for comment.

The Independent

The Independent

145K+
Followers
81K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allen Weisselberg
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Cnn#Grand Jury#Chief Financial Officer#Cfo#The Trump Organization#Democrat#Cnn#Mr Trump#Mr Weisselberg#Mr O Brien#Criminal Investigation#Mr Greenblatt#Investigators#Manhattan#Special Envoy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Investigation
Related
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Man sentenced to prison for threatening Trump whistleblower's lawyer

A Michigan man was sentenced to one year in prison Thursday for sending an email threatening to hunt down and bleed out like a "pig" an attorney for the whistleblower who set in motion President Donald Trump's first impeachment. District Judge Thomas Ludington handed down the sentence after the man,...
POTUSWashington Post

The Trump grand jury is not a ‘witch hunt’

Everyone knew what former president Donald Trump would say when the Manhattan district attorney empaneled a special grand jury to weigh the findings of a multiyear investigation into the Trump Organization. A “continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in American history.”. It was all there: the catchphrase, the hyperbole, the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice surprises, dismays with Trump defense

The Department of Justice’s (DOJ) defense of former. against a defamation suit stemming from a rape allegation has surprised and dismayed critics who had spoken out against the previous administration's use of government lawyers to represent him. On Monday night, the Justice Department filed a brief with a federal appeals...
POTUSThe Guardian

First Thing: ‘Teflon Don no more’ as legal threats mount against Trump

Donald Trump faces a growing legal threat as investigations gather pace – potentially posing significant obstacles to a 2024 presidential run. No longer shielded by claims of presidential protections, a series of increasingly grave legal issues – both criminal investigation and civil litigation – are mounting in court. The former...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Newsweek

Joe Biden 'Clone' Conspiracy Theory Spreads on Facebook

The latest bizarre conspiracy theory to circulate on Facebook claims President Joe Biden may actually be a "clone" because the real one is either in custody or executed. The platform told Newsweek it is investigating. A Telegram post from Nicholas Veniamin, a U.K.-based supporter of former President Donald Trump who...
Politicswsgw.com

Jennifer Weisselberg, former daughter-in-law of Trump Org CFO, faces eviction

Jennifer Weisselberg, the Trump Organization CFO’s former daughter-in-law, is facing eviction. Weisselberg has been living in an apartment on New York’s Upper West Side since her divorce from Barry Weisselberg in 2018. According to a document from her divorce proceedings, Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization CFO, was a “guarantor” of the apartment but Jennifer was responsible for the monthly rent of $6,050.
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

Breaking: Grand jury indicts former Rep. Gabrielle LeDoux for voter fraud

A grand jury indictment against former Rep. Gabrielle LeDoux was announced today by the Alaska Department of Law. Earlier this year, two misdemeanor election-tampering charges against LeDoux were dropped, but eight charges remained, and a hearing was set for later this month. LeDoux, an Anchorage Republican who represented District 15...