Nicola Sturgeon in talks with Greens over SNP cooperation deal

By Leonie Chao-Fong
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

Nicola Sturgeon has said she is in talks with the Scottish Green Party over a formal cooperation agreement that could see a pro- independence majority in the Scottish parliament.

The deal could see Greens MSPs becoming ministers in what Ms Sturgeon described as a “potentially ground-breaking” move.

In a statement to the Scottish parliament, the first minister said: “I can confirm that the Scottish government and the Scottish Green Party will enter structured talks, supported by the civil service, with a view to reaching – if we can – a formal cooperation agreement.

“As we embark on this process, we are setting no limits on our ambition.

“So in that vein let me be clear that while this is not a guaranteed or pre-agreed outcome, it is not inconceivable that a cooperation agreement could lead in future to a Green minister or ministers being part of this government.”

Following the Holyrood election earlier this month, the SNP has 64 MSPs – just one seat short of an overall majority – while the Scottish Greens have seven.

With the support of the Scottish Green Party, which has promised to back a second independence referendum, the SNP would have a working majority and form a pro-independence bloc at Holyrood.

Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie said following Ms Sturgeon’s announcement that politics did not have to be about “point-scoring or short-termism”.

“Green parties across Europe and in countries like New Zealand have in recent years rolled up their sleeves and worked with other parties to deliver a better future.

“But they have also shown that there is more than one way for government and opposition parties to work together, without losing the ability to challenge one another.”

He added: “We believe the people of Scotland want to see grown-up politics like this, and will approach the forthcoming talks in this spirit.”

Ms Sturgeon made the remarks during a parliamentary statement to MSPs on the first 100 days of her government, where she said her “most important priority” was to lead Scotland safely out of the pandemic.

“As we come out of the pandemic, there will be bumps in the road as we are experiencing in Glasgow just now,” she said.

“But the vaccine rollout gives us firm hope that we are on the right track.

“So over the next three weeks, we will also set out our expectations for the stage beyond Level 0, as we return to a much greater degree of normality.”

Additional reporting by Press Association

