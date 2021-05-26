Cancel
Time limit on lab-grown human embryos is relaxed by experts

The Guardian
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ban on growing human embryos in the lab beyond 14 days has been relaxed by an international body of experts, paving the way for research that could help to unpick issues ranging from why recurring miscarriages occur to improving IVF. The decades-old rule is laid down in the law...

#Human Embryos#Time Limit#Human Genome#Research Scientists#Human Cells#Isscr#Manchester University#Lancaster University#Human Embryo Culture#Human Development#Genome Editing Techniques#Improving Ivf#Experiments#Research Bodies#Clinical Embryology#Guidelines#Regulations#Prof Kathy Niakan#Human Cultures#Miscarriages
Door opened to more permissive research on human embryos

You are currently viewing the summary. The world's largest stem cell society this week signaled a willingness to reconsider a long-standing restriction on laboratory efforts to grow and study human embryos. In new guidelines, the International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR) also spotlights a possible alternative to using embryos that might be less ethically fraught: emerging methods to model stages of human development with stem cells. ISSCR's influential guidelines previously put the culture of human embryos beyond 14 days postfertilization in its most restrictive category three: "prohibited research activities." The new guidelines, drafted by a task force of scientists and ethicists, omit longer embryo culture from this category and encourage a public discussion about allowing it.
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

International guidance limiting human embryo research to 14 days has been relaxed, opening door to advanced human development and disease breakthroughs. Here are the scientific and ethical implications

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Previously, the International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR) recommended that scientists culture human embryos for no more than two weeks after fertilization. But on 26 May, the society said it was relaxing this famous limit, known as the 14-day rule. Rather than replace or extend the limit, the ISSCR now suggests that studies proposing to grow human embryos beyond the two-week mark be considered on a case-by-case basis, and be subjected to several phases of review to determine at what point the experiments must be stopped.
Sciencemilwaukeesun.com

Stem cell research community drops 14-day limit on human embryo research

The International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR), which bills itself as "the voice of the stem cell research community," has announced that it no longer endorses the prevailing international standard limiting human embryo research to 14 days after fertilization. Human embryo research has long been a thorny ethical issue...
