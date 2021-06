Steve Patterson had an ace up his sleeve when it came to negotiating an extension of the deadline for his book Dad Up! with publisher Penguin Canada. He was writing the book about being a first-time father. Scarlett, his now six-year-old firstborn, is still at the centre of many of the paternal adventures he writes about. But not long before the book was due, however, he and his wife discovered they were going to have a second child, which came as a pleasant surprise. That would be Norah, who is now two. The powers-that-be at Penguin Canada astutely figured she might add a bit of a wrinkle to the story and gave Patterson more time.