Italy has announced that British holidaymakers will be subject to quarantine amid rising rates of coronavirus in the UK.Travellers entering the country from the UK must self-isolate for five days upon arrival.Meanwhile, travel restrictions are being relaxed for visitors from the US, Canada, Japan and other EU member states.The move was announced on Friday by the Italian Health Minister, Roberto Speranza.In a Facebook post, Mr Speranza said he had “signed a new order” that would “introduce a five-day quarantine with swab obligation for those from Great Britain.”The order also extends the travel ban on those travelling from India, Bangladesh...