The Township of Whitewater Region has announced the launch of a new pilot program to help seniors age in place without being stuck in place. The program is called Whitewater Seniors Home Support and Active Living and is a partnership with Carefor Health and Community Services Pembroke-Renfrew County and Renfrew and Area Seniors’ Home Support Inc. These partners are teaming up to help ensure seniors in Whitewater Region have access to key supports that will help them continue to live in their own home as they age.