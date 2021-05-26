Cancel
Lightning Box enters Norway via Norsk Tipping deal

By Craig Davies
casinobeats.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLightning Box has praised a partnership that “presents us with some interesting opportunities,” as the Sydney, Australia headquartered online casino slot supplier makes its debut in the Norweigian market after agreeing to supply its games to Norsk Tipping. Following on from a number of recent agreements, the supplier has initially...

