LACLEDE MAN PULLED FROM BURNING VEHICLE

A Dawn woman was arrested Wednesday in Livingston County by State Troopers. Thirty-five-year-old Lacy Stith of Dawn was arrested at about 1:30 pm for alleged failure to register a motor vehicle and on two warrants for alleged failure to appear. One warrant was from Clinton County for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged failure to register a motor vehicle. The other is from Carroll County for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged no valid plates. Stith was transferred to the Clinton County Jail and was held pending the posting of bond.