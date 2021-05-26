Cancel
Carroll County, MO

LACLEDE MAN PULLED FROM BURNING VEHICLE

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo persons pulled a 30-year-old Laclede man from a burning vehicle after a two-vehicle traffic crash in Carroll County on Monday, May 24. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred as a southbound vehicle, driven by 18-year-old Brandon Stoner, of Norborne, failed to stop at a stop sign and traveled into the path of an eastbound vehicle, driven by Nelson Fay. Both vehicles came to rest off the right side of the roadway, and Fay’s vehicle caught fire and completely burned.

