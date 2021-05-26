After Covid, Delhi Asked To Buckle Up Against Vector-Borne Diseases

As Delhi continues to combat the ferocious second wave of Covid-19 cases, civic authorities have warned them to not guard down against vector-borne diseases like dengue. The local authorities need to fasten the action against vector-borne illnesses as the state reported 25 cases of dengue. According to the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD), out of the 25 cases, two were recorded in February, five in March, ten in April and eight in May. This is the greatest number of dengue cases recorded in the capital between January and May since 2013. However, no deaths due to dengue have been reported so far.