Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

After Covid, Delhi Asked To Buckle Up Against Vector-Borne Diseases

thehealthsite.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Delhi continues to combat the ferocious second wave of Covid-19 cases, civic authorities have warned them to not guard down against vector-borne diseases like dengue. The local authorities need to fasten the action against vector-borne illnesses as the state reported 25 cases of dengue. According to the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD), out of the 25 cases, two were recorded in February, five in March, ten in April and eight in May. This is the greatest number of dengue cases recorded in the capital between January and May since 2013. However, no deaths due to dengue have been reported so far.

www.thehealthsite.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Malaria#Stroke Prevention#Municipal Authorities#Health Authorities#Mcd#Sdmc#Read Delhi#Gambujia#Medical Health#Ians#Vector Borne Diseases#Vector Borne Illnesses#Mosquito Borne Diseases#Delhi Records#Dengue Cases#Chikungunya Cases#Covid 19 Cases#Deaths#Anti Mosquito Medications#Mosquito Larvae
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
India
News Break
Stroke
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthupdatenews360.com

Delhi records 900 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Delhi recorded 900 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, its lowest single-day rise in the second wave of coronavirus, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informed on Saturday (May 29, 2021). “Around 900 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours. This is for the first...
Public Healthnewsverses.com

Delhi broadcasts ‘very, very gradual’ easing of COVID-19 lockdown

NEW DELHI: Indian authorities on Friday (Might 28) introduced a “very very gradual” easing of the lockdown within the capital New Delhi as coronavirus infections fall in main cities after weeks of lockdown. Rural areas are actually nonetheless seeing the brunt of a surge in instances that has overwhelmed the...
Public Healthshortpedia.com

Delhi witnesses surge in serious post-Covid complications

Even as Delhi has started to record a decline in Covid-19 cases in the past few days, the national capital is witnessing a surge in serious post-Covid complications. The doctors in the national capital are handling 25-30 patients with serious post-Covid complications on a daily basis. Patients above 65 are mostly reaching hospitals with complications like lung fibrosis, high-grade fever and black fungus.
Public Healthava360.com

This is how Delhi has started unlocking process amid Covid crisis

Though the unlocking process in Delhi has begun on Monday, traders' body here showed deep disappointment over the government's move, requesting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to review the decision. citing Delhi government's order, CAIT said only construction activities and factories have been allowed to open but the markets will remain...
Public HealthVoice of America

India’s 2nd Pandemic Wave Ravaged Remote Himalayan Slopes

NEW DELHI - When India was grappling with the pandemic last year, villages perched on Himalayan slopes remained in serene outposts, largely untouched. But the deadly second wave did not spare these far-flung regions. “Entire villages were infected. In fact, the virus reached places at over 2000 meters,” said Rakesh...
Public HealthBBC

India coronavirus: Delhi to gradually come out of Covid lockdown

India's capital Delhi is set to gradually end its weeks-long lockdown as the number of new Covid cases continue to drop. From Monday, factories will be allowed to operate and construction activities will also resume. The city saw peaks of 25,000 cases in April but it's been reporting less than...
Public Healthmilwaukeesun.com

COVID: Delhi CM review preparations for possible third wave

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal chaired two high-level meetings on Friday to take stock of preparations against a potential third wave of COVID-19 in the national capital and discussed several issues including oxygen management and ICU beds. According to Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Kejriwal...
Public Healthsamachar-news.com

Delhi CM Will Continue to Demand Covid Vaccines Despite Attack by BJP: Sisodia

BJP leaders “criticise and abuse” Arvind Kejriwal whenever he works for the people, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged on Monday, while asserting that the chief minister will continue to demand COVID-19 vaccines, despite the attack on him by the ruling party at the Centre. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda have “criticsed and abused” Kejriwal as he has started demanding more vaccines for Delhi, he said.
Public Healthlosangelesherald.com

Delhi unlock: Kejriwal urges people to follow COVID norms

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): With the unlocking process initiated in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday warned against laxity and urged people to take all precautions to prevent COVID-19 infection. He pointed out that this was necessary to bring the economy back on track.
Public HealthThe Weather Channel

COVID-19 Update: Delhi to Lift Lockdown in Phases from May 31

After deciding that the deadly second wave of COVID-19 is under control, on Friday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) decided to start the process of lifting the lockdown from Monday, May 31. The capital has been under strict lockdown since April 20. After a meeting with Delhi Lt. Governor...
Public Healthnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Delhi top cop reviews security as Covid curbs eased

May 30—Delhi police commissioner SN Shrivastava on Friday reviewed security arrangements ahead of the gradual relaxation of lockdown curbs in the Capital from Monday. The police chief directed field officers to study locality-wise spread of the infection and identify areas, so as to strictly enforce Covid safety measures in the spots.
Public HealthGizmodo

Previously Common Diseases Are Bouncing Back After a Covid Hiatus

With covid-19 waning in the U.S. and people returning to their old habits, once-routine contagious diseases are predictably popping back up after a year of being suppressed by pandemic precautions. On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health advisory to doctors and caregivers in the Southern...