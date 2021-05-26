Parents, Boost Your Children’s Math Skills With These Cognitive Exercises

2020 has become a time of global changes in all areas of education. Online fever has swept across all branches of learning and teaching. Of course, online courses, lessons, and labs have already been implemented in many educational systems in different countries, but this was rather an additional option for those who, for some reason, cannot or do not want to undergo learning/teaching face-to-face. However, now it has taken on a completely different direction. Everyone was forced to move to the virtual world, moreover, it became a means of survival.