Relationships

Parents, Boost Your Children’s Math Skills With These Cognitive Exercises

thehealthsite.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMathematics is often used as a benchmark to measure the intelligence of children. But most students find maths very challenging. Is your child struggling with math too? Researchers from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden have suggested some cognitive exercises that can help improve your child’s mathematics skills. In a new study, the experts found that young children who practice visual working memory and reasoning tasks were able to improve their math skills better than children who focus on spatial rotation exercises. Published in the journal Nature Human Behaviour, their findings provide evidence that when it comes to enhancing mathematical learning in young children, the type of cognitive training matters.

www.thehealthsite.com
