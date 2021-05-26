Public hearing set on budget

LINCOLNTON — Lincoln County residents will have the chance to weigh in on the proposed county budget, which includes a property tax increase, at an upcoming public hearing. If the latest budget proposal is approved, property owners in the county would see a 2 cent increase per $100 of property valuation on taxes (a rise in the rate from .599 to .619), which would generate an additional $2.3 million in revenue, according to County Manager Kelly Atkins. A little more than half of the additional revenue would be used to balance the budget, and the rest would be placed in the county’s capital reserve fund for future projects.