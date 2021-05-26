Cancel
Lincoln County, NC

Public hearing set on budget

By Evan Moore
lakenormanpublications.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLNTON — Lincoln County residents will have the chance to weigh in on the proposed county budget, which includes a property tax increase, at an upcoming public hearing. If the latest budget proposal is approved, property owners in the county would see a 2 cent increase per $100 of property valuation on taxes (a rise in the rate from .599 to .619), which would generate an additional $2.3 million in revenue, according to County Manager Kelly Atkins. A little more than half of the additional revenue would be used to balance the budget, and the rest would be placed in the county’s capital reserve fund for future projects.

www.lakenormanpublications.com
