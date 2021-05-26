Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Gates McFadden Reveals What It's Really Like To Work With Frank Oz And Jim Henson - Exclusive

By Dany Roth
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bert and Ernie. Miss Piggy and Kermit. Frank Oz and Jim Henson. Together, these two men helped build the foundation upon which a Muppet empire was built. In addition to voicing and controlling myriad Muppets over the years, the pair co-directed the stunning, classic fantasy tale "The Dark Crystal." Separately, they directed films in that same space, with Henson taking on "Labyrinth" and Oz handling "The Muppets Take Manhattan."

www.looper.com
Looper

Looper

14K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gates Mcfadden
Person
Frank Oz
Person
Sarah
Person
David Bowie
Person
Jim Henson
Person
Jennifer Connelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bert And Ernie#Ballroom#The Muppets#Film Star#Choreography#Puppet Movement#Director Frank Oz#Miss Piggy#Dr Beverly Crusher#Myriad Muppets#Star Trek#Exclusive#Theater#Films#Fantasy#Manhattan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street’ on VOD, a Poignant Documentary About a TV Institution

Mr. Rogers got his own heart-tugging documentary, so why shouldn’t Sesame Street? So goes Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street — now on VOD — the new nonfiction film chronicling the genesis and influence of the long-running, groundbreaking children’s TV program. Speaking of ground, director Marilyn Agrelo (Mad Hot Ballroom) has a lot of it to cover, considering the series has been running since 1969, spans 4,561 episodes; has a history featuring luminary names like Jim Henson and Frank Oz; introduced us to many iconic Muppet characters, including Big Bird, Kermit the Frog, Bert and Ernie, Elmo, Grover and Oscar the Grouch; and generally kicked down a bunch of barriers on its way to being an indelible part of many people’s childhoods.
CelebritiesComicBook

Gates McFadden Discusses Podcasting, Working With David Bowie, and Star Trek's Future

Gates McFadden is known to Star Trek fans for playing Dr. Beverly Crusher in Star Trek: The Next Generation, and now she's interviewing some of her Enterprise crewmates in a new podcast. Produced by The Nacelle Company, InvestiGates: Who Do You Think You Are? features conversations between McFadden and Star Trek alumni Jonathan Frakes, LeVar Burton, Will Wheaton, Brent Spiner, Marina Sirtis, Michael Dorn, John de Lancie, Robert Picardo, Michael Westmore, Nana Visitor, and Denise Crosby, offering glimpses into the behind-the-scenes relationships shared by the Star Trek actors. The first three episodes of the podcast series are available now on major distribution platforms.
Dearborn, MIDearborn Press & Guide

See the history of 'The Muppets' and 'Sesame Street' at The Henry Ford’s 'Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited'

The late Jim Henson is synonymous with “Sesame Street” and “The Muppets,” both of which are known the world over across generations. How he brought these beloved characters to life, along with “Fraggle Rock,” “The Dark Crystal,” and “Labyrinth,” is chronicled in “The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited” at The Henry Ford in Dearborn running through Labor Day – Sept. 6.
MoviesDetroit Free Press

Meet the man behind the Muppets at the Henry Ford's new Jim Henson exhibition

An exhibition celebrating Kermit and Miss Piggy and the man who brought them to life opens Saturday at the Henry Ford. "The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited" explores Muppets creator Henson's groundbreaking work for film and television and his impact on popular culture. This show reveals how Henson and his team of builders, performers and writers brought to life the enduringly popular worlds of "The Muppet Show," "Sesame Street" and "Fraggle Rock" as well as the films "The Dark Crystal" and "Labyrinth."
MoviesSuperHeroHype

Labyrinth Gets the 4K Treatment For Its 35th Anniversary

Labyrinth Gets the 4K Treatment For Its 35th Anniversary. You can officially add Labyrinth to the list of mid-’80s genre tentpoles getting new releases on 4K this year. In honor of the movie’s 35th anniversary, fans will be able to watch Jim Henson’s cult fantasy epic in ultra high-definition later this summer.
TV SeriesPolygon

Sweet Tooth creators dreamed of a post-apocalyptic fantasy with hints of Jim Henson

Sweet Tooth, the new series based on Jeff Lemire’s acclaimed 2009 Vertigo comic of the same name, is my favorite Netflix show in years. The story centers Gus (Christian Convery), a part-deer, part-human hybrid 10-year-old boy born shortly after a virus wiped out a portion of the world population. Many now see the birth of a hybrid generation as the obvious cause of the outbreak, but as scientists on the case discover, the situation may be more complex that anyone’s ready to consider. But the disaster cripples society, and sends survivors into various corners of the world. Gus and his father (Will Forte) live off the grid in an old national park. Gus’ future protector, Jepperd (Nonso Anozie), wanders the land, escaping his violent past. While there’s a semblance of modern life left in walled-off towns and pop-up enclaves, nowhere is safe for a boy like Gus. This is where Sweet Tooth all begins.
Comicscomicon.com

Preview: BOOM! Studios’ ‘Jim Henson’s Labyrinth- Under The Spell’ HC

Return to the Masquerade with Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: Under the Spell HC, dropping from BOOM! Studios this upcoming New Comic Book Day. ‘Discover an all-new collection of stories expanding the world of Jim Henson’s beloved fantasy classic Labyrinth, including the secret history of Sir Didymus and the untold story of one of Jareth’s Masquerade guests who embarks on a journey of self discovery after Sarah shatters the mirror during the Masquerade Ball.’
Museumsthecw46.com

SNEAK PEAK: Jim Henson exhibit to open at Henry Ford Museum in June

DEARBORN, Mich. - SESAME STREET. THE MUPPETS. FRAGGLE ROCK. LABYRINTH. If you are a fan of any of these creations, you will want to make sure you make it to The Henry Ford Museum this summer. Beginning this Saturday, June 5th, a traveling exhibit about legendary puppeteer Jim Henson will...
Family Relationshipstlcme.com

Deon Derrico Tells DJ Envy What It’s Really Like To Have 14 Kids

It takes love, patience, and a lot of time. As a father of 14 and one of the stars of TLC’s Doubling Down with the Derricos, Deon Derrico isn’t shocked by questions surrounding his family of multiple multiples. During an Instagram Live interview with DJ Envy, one of the three hosts of the NYC-based radio show, The Breakfast Club, Deon answered everyone’s burning questions surrounding his large family’s dynamic.
TV SeriesPosted by
Vice

What It Was Really Like to Be on ‘Legends of the Hidden Temple’

If you were a kid in 1993, you probably mumbled through everything but the ‘A licky boom boom down’ parts of Snow’s inescapable “Informer,” you talked about the poop scene in Jurassic Park for a full week, and you spent a tremendous amount of time watching Nickelodeon shows like GUTS, Double Dare, and anything else that came on before Nick News.
TV SeriesPosted by
30Seconds

Out of This World: A Live Interview With Executive Producer Brian Henson of The Jim Henson Company About "Earth to Ned" On Disney+

Fraggle Rock. Farscape. Labyrinth. The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. So many of us know and love the characters from these iconic shows that The Jim Henson Company brought to life as innovative creators. Now there’s a cool blue alien named Ned that’s creating quite a stir here on Earth in the Disney+ series Earth to Ned. The hilarious series from The Jim Henson Company was created by Brian Henson, son of the late Jim Henson – and Brian joined us at #30Seconds Twitter chat to tell us all about it!