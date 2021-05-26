Gates McFadden Reveals What It's Really Like To Work With Frank Oz And Jim Henson - Exclusive

Sweet Tooth, the new series based on Jeff Lemire’s acclaimed 2009 Vertigo comic of the same name, is my favorite Netflix show in years. The story centers Gus (Christian Convery), a part-deer, part-human hybrid 10-year-old boy born shortly after a virus wiped out a portion of the world population. Many now see the birth of a hybrid generation as the obvious cause of the outbreak, but as scientists on the case discover, the situation may be more complex that anyone’s ready to consider. But the disaster cripples society, and sends survivors into various corners of the world. Gus and his father (Will Forte) live off the grid in an old national park. Gus’ future protector, Jepperd (Nonso Anozie), wanders the land, escaping his violent past. While there’s a semblance of modern life left in walled-off towns and pop-up enclaves, nowhere is safe for a boy like Gus. This is where Sweet Tooth all begins.