When the County Government of Taita Taveta identified potato as one of the high value crops for promotion in 2017, farmers' access to affordable certified seed became a critical priority, and for good reasons. They did not have it and had to have it. For it is widely acknowledged that improved seed is the essential foundation for attaining the desired agricultural transformation on smallholder farms that determines the success of all other efforts, such as applying fertilizers, adopting better soil management practices, securing a new market opportunity or producing a more nutritious mix of food crops.