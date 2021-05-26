Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

Lawsuit Dismissed After Woman Is Buried Alive on Maryland Beach

By Associated Press
NBC Philadelphia
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lawsuit surrounding the death of a woman who was accidentally buried alive on a Maryland beach by a tractor has been dismissed from federal court. The Daily Times reports that attorneys representing Ocean City and the victim's mother filed a joint motion Tuesday stipulating the dismissal of the claims with prejudice. It doesn’t say whether there was a settlement, but documents filed earlier this year stated both parties had made “substantial progress toward resolution” and were hopeful the matter could be resolved soon.

www.nbcphiladelphia.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Ocean City, MD
Ocean City, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Ocean City, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buried Alive#Attorneys#Federal Court#City Police#Federal Police#The Daily Times#Harvard Medical School#Maryland Beach#Negligence#Daughter#Ocean City Officials#Suffocation#Town Workers#Prejudice#Plano#Asphyxia#Sand Collapse#News4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Maryland StateNBC Washington

Maryland Teacher Accused of Attacks in DC Park, on Virginia Trail

A Prince George’s County elementary school teacher is accused of a series of attacks in a park in D.C. and along a trail in Alexandria. Michael Thomas Pruden, of Fort Washington, was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, U.S. Park Police said. Officials say he shined a...
Maryland StateWBOC

Two Injured in Caroline County Apartment Building Fire

GREENSBORO, Del.- Two people are recovering from injuries they sustained in a fire that broke out at a Caroline County apartment complex. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened shortly after 11 a.m. Friday, May 14, at Greensboro Heights Apartments on Dutchmans Lane in Greensboro. It took the...
Maryland StateTimes Herald-Record

Pilot flies from Middletown to Maryland to restricted airspace during Biden's visit home

A small aircraft that violated restricted airspace Sunday afternoon while President Joe Biden was in his Greenville home was intercepted by a military jet fighter. The Grumman AA-5 Tiger, whose co-owner lives in the Bronx, was flown from Middletown, New York, to Ocean City, Maryland, on Saturday. The small aircraft entered restricted airspace shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday, a U.S. Secret Service spokeswoman said.
Maryland StateCommercial Observer

Mission Autism Clinics Opens First Maryland Location in Silver Spring

Mission Autism Clinics, an autism therapy program, signed a 9,000-square-foot lease at 11921 Bournefield Way, a 46,000-square-foot, single-story, medical office building in Silver Spring, Md., Commercial Observer has learned. Edge Commercial Real Estate represented the landlord, DSC Partners, in the deal. The property is located within WesTech Business Park, a...
Maryland StateNBC Washington

Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on May 17

Average COVID-19 case numbers were up slightly in D.C. on Monday and down in both Maryland and Virginia. Data from Monday shows 45 more cases of the virus in D.C. Two more people died of COVID-19, a 68-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman. About 49% of the population was partially...
Maryland Statewashingtoninformer.com

Maryland’s COVID Metrics Trending in Right Direction

Maryland’s coronavirus numbers are generally trending in the right direction, state health department data shows. State officials reported just 212 new cases Monday, raising the total number of infections since the pandemic’s onset to 456,216. The state hasn’t reported more than 1,000 daily cases since April 28. Three coronavirus-related deaths...
Ocean City, MDWMDT.com

Local hero honored once again for brave act of saving child

OCEAN CITY, Md. – The hero who jumped off the Route 90 bridge to save a baby is being honored again for his brave act. On Thursday, Jonathan Bauer was presented with an official citation from the Maryland General Assembly by Delegate Wayne Hartman. In addition, Atlantic General Hospital presented him with a shirt that said he is the founding member of the AGH swim team. To top it all off, he was also given a life raft signed by lawmakers and AGH staff members, all thanking him for saving that 2-year-old’s life and calling him a hero.
Maryland StateJalopnik

Maryland Is Going After Out-Of -State Drivers Trying To Skip Out On Tolls

If you’ve driven through Maryland the last couple of years, didn’t pay a toll(s), and thought you were in the clear because no one would ever know? Well, you’re out of luck because they’re coming for you. As the Washington Post reports, Maryland is not only considering hiring collection agencies to collect the tolls, it’s partnering with neighboring states to find drivers as well.
Maryland StatePosted by
BET

Judge Approves Multi Million Dollar Settlement For Maryland HBCUs

After more than 15 years of litigation, Maryland’s four Historically Black Colleges will receive a $577 million settlement as the result of a lawsuit over underfunding. The deal approved last week will provide $10 million in additional funding toward Bowie State University, Coppin State University, Morgan State University, and the University of Maryland, Eastern Shore, starting in 2023, according to the Associated Press. The settlement will be used for scholarships and financial aid support, faculty recruitment and more.
Ocean City, MDwrde.com

Differing Mask Requirements Create Confusion

OCEAN CITY, Md. - If you're fully vaccinated and in Maryland, you no longer need to wear your mask outside or inside anymore unless you're in a healthcare facility, school or on public transportation. Governor Hogan says businesses can still choose to require masks, which has customers confused as to when they need to wear them.
Maryland StatePost-Bulletin

‘Silver linings in this mess of a pandemic’: Telecommuting allows Black women in Maryland to build wealth

BALTIMORE — At first, Minyanna Farmer thought the LinkedIn message from a recruiter was spam. She couldn’t imagine she could work from home and increase her salary by 80%. But when it turned out to be real, the Forest Park resident didn’t think twice, accepting the offer to become senior manager of relationship marketing for BETMGM, an online gaming and sports betting website in New Jersey, and giving her a six-figure salary — a first in her career.
Maryland StateWTOP

Maryland state senator announces bid for Frederick County executive

Maryland Senate Minority Whip Michael J. Hough (R) announced Monday that he will forego a re-election bid and instead run for Frederick County executive in 2022. “Voters in Frederick County will face a crucial choice in next year’s election. What kind of county do we want to be? Do we continue to be a unique and wonderful community where people are proud to live, work, and raise a family? Or do we become Montgomery County North, with overcrowding, traffic gridlock, crime and high taxes,” Hough asked in the campaign announcement.