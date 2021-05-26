CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

HISD offices, schools to be closed for Memorial Day 

By HISD Communications
houstonisd.org
 2021-05-26

All HISD schools and administrative offices will be closed on Monday, May 31, 2021, in observance of Memorial Day. HISD offices and schools will resume normal hours on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

blogs.houstonisd.org

Comments / 0

Related
whby.com

Hilbert closes schools early

Students in the Hilbert School District were sent home early today (Tuesday). District officials say a water main break forced the closure of their entire K-thru-12 building. Kids were dismissed at 10:30. Administrators hope to resume classes on Wednesday.
HILBERT, WI
new-kent.va.us

County offices closed on Monday

New Kent County Government Offices will be closed on Monday, October 11, 2021 in observance of Columbus Day & Indigenous Peoples' Day. Offices will reopen at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.
NEW KENT COUNTY, VA
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co to close Nov. 12; school year extended by one day in June

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) will be closed on Friday, Nov. 12, for all students, teachers, and school system staff. The Board of Education at its Oct. 12 meeting unanimously voted to change the 2021-2022 school year calendar and close CCPS on Nov. 12. Schools, centers, buildings, and all CCPS offices will be closed on […] The post Charles Co to close Nov. 12; school year extended by one day in June appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Hisd
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

CITY OFFICES CLOSED IN OBSERVANCE OF COLUMBUS DAY

CHESAPEAKE – All City of Chesapeake offices, courts, libraries, and the Visitor Center/Administrative Office will be closed on Monday, October 11 in observance of Columbus Day. Community Centers will be open from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. There will be no changes to trash or recycling collection schedules. The Voter...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
KMPH.com

COVID-19 forces Fresno school to close for 10 days to deep clean

FRESNO Calif, (FOX26) — The Fresno Unified School District announced a 4th positive case of COVID-19 at Addicott Elementary School on Dayton Ave. near Chestnut and Shields Avenues. The district issued the following statement on Friday:. Out of an abundance of caution for our students and staff, and in consultation...
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
illinoisnewsnow.com

City of Kewanee Offices, Transfer Station, Closed for Columbus Day October 11th

The City of Kewanee has announced that City offices will be closed on Monday, October 11th…. “The City of Kewanee offices and the Transfer Station will be closed on Monday 10/11/21 in observance of Columbus Day. There will be no landscape pickup for the week. There are no other changes to the regular trash or recycling pickup schedules.
KEWANEE, IL
CBS New York

Paterson Public Schools Announce Plan To Improve Meal Quality In Response To Viral Photos

PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Paterson Public Schools have announced a plan to improve the nutrition and quality of meals provided to students. Parents have posted pictures on social media of what students are being served. The complaints have been pouring in since the new school year began. Photos show lunches being served at Paterson Public Schools. (Credit: Darnell Medley-Stokes) The superintendent says the district will hold three meetings with food service administrators and provide training to cafeteria workers. READ MORE:Photos Of Lunches Served At Paterson Schools Show Mystery Meats, Puny Portions “I’m also requiring our food service department to ensure that every student is provided a complete meal. That means they have a protein, a bread, a fruit, a vegetable and milk to make sure every student’s nutritional needs are met,” Superintendent Eileen Shafer said. The Board of Education has also ordered the district to conduct an assessment of its food services program and report the findings.
PATERSON, NJ
CBS New York

Paterson Public School Named Top Elementary, Middle School In State By US News And World Report

PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Students at a public school in New Jersey are excelling and being recognized for their excellence despite challenges of the ongoing pandemic and crime in their neighborhood. “I hope that it makes them poke their chest out a little bit, stand a little bit straighter and that they feel a little proud of what they accomplished,” said Cicely Warren, assistant superintendent of Paterson Public Schools. And proud the students are at Public School 28 in Paterson after they topped U.S. News and World Report’s lists of best elementary and middle schools in New Jersey, which the magazine released...
PATERSON, NJ
houstonisd.org

HISD schools rank high in Niche’s state, Houston area lists

Three HISD schools ranked in the top three of the Niche 2022 Best Public High Schools of Houston Area list; Carnegie Vanguard High School (No.1), DeBakey High School For Health Professionals (No.2) and Kinder High School for the Performing Arts (No.3). According to niche.com, the ranking is based on “rigorous...
HIGH SCHOOL
houstonisd.org

HISD plans activities for Dyslexia Month

Did you know that 15 to 20 percent of the population may have dyslexia? Did you know that dyslexia is not just for those speaking English but can affect those speaking another language? Evidence-based research has proven that intense systematic, multisensory, and explicit instruction can help students overcome dyslexia. October...
MENTAL HEALTH
CBS Baltimore

‘I Get Scared To Go To School’: Uptick In Violence In Baltimore County Schools Has Students Fearful & Parents Concerned

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — There’s a major uptick in violence in Baltimore County Schools. “I get scared to go to school,” said Baltimore County School student, Ileana Nazario. Videos from Dundalk High School are circulating online showing students fighting each other in the parking lot. “They tackle each other to the ground. They fistfight and bleeding everywhere,” said Nazario. And students like Ileana Nazario say it’s happening across the county. “Kids getting slammed into walls getting slammed into lockers. I just get sick and tired of it. It’s horrible, really horrible,” said Nazario. Wednesday, school leaders met with parents for a virtual town hall hoping to...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Anne Arundel County Board Of Education Approves $7.4M School Bus Driver Plan

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel County Board of Education approved the $7.4 million budget plan proposed by Superintendent George Arlotto to increase bus driver pay along with other incentives. The request is now forwarded to the County Executive Steuart Pittman. “County Executive Pittman has been clear that the County stands ready to assist our school system in solving this issue, which has been decades in the making,” Board of Education President Melissa Ellis said. “I take him at his word and believe he will do just that. I am hoping this funding will be approved as soon as possible so...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Miami

Broward School Board Votes 6-3 Against Making Dr. Vickie Cartwright School Superintendent

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – It wasn’t the outcome she hoped. After a two hour debate, the Broward School board voted 6-3 Tuesday afternoon to not make Dr. Vickie Cartwright the permanent superintendent. Cartwright will continue as interim superintendent for the nation’s sixth largest school district. Cartwright was hired two and a half months ago to be the interim superintendent when longtime superintendent Robert Runcie stepped down after his arrest on a perjury charge.  At the time Cartwright signed her contract there was a clause that said she was ineligible to apply for the permanent position of superintendent However she has impressed the board...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy