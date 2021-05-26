Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

AT THE MOVIES: Cruella provides more wicked fun than expected

amtrib.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCruella begins by exploring the tragic childhood of its titular lead, who was named Estella as a kid. Because this is a mainstream American movie trying to convey a sense of "edginess", this childhood is accompanied by fourth-wall-breaking narration from the adult version of Cruella (portrayed by Emma Stone). Since she was a kid, Estella harbored dreams of being a fashion designer, but she also had an extreme streak that her mother kept trying to simmer down. Once her mom abruptly exits the picture, Estella moves to London and lives with two pickpockets, Horace (Paul Walter Hauser) and Jasper (Joel Fry). The trio is an unlikely gaggle of companions but they do end up establishing a makeshift family.

www.amtrib.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Thompson
Person
Dana Fox
Person
Emma Stone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#At The Movies#Disney Movie#American Movie#Ut Dallas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviesharvardpress.com

Movie Review: 'Cruella'

Starring: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser. As the saying goes, there is nothing new under the sun. “Cruella,” the latest in a long line of major studio films reselling old intellectual property for new profit, gives us everything we expect and nothing we don’t. It’s an expensive-looking movie, with a cast and crew admirably committed to their work, but what good is all that effort when assembled around a premise this insipid? “Cruella” feels like it must be a parody, but amid its halfhearted camp is a vain and self-serious conviction—not about life or the nature of evil, but merely of Disney’s own relevance.
Beauty & Fashionthedesertreview.com

Reel Scenes: Cruella, a Disney movie

Disney’s Cruella, set in the ‘70s in London, is not what you’d expect if you’re familiar with Disney’s 101 Dalmatians from 1996. The Cruella de Vil I remember from my youth is wicked, wishing to make fur coats out of an employees’ Dalmatian puppies. However, leading actress Emma Stone creates sympathy toward the once-evil-now-not-so-much Cruella.
TV Seriessideshow.com

DC Creating Television Commercials, Teen Titans Go! Movie Pokes Fun at Aquaman, and More!

Read below for today’s headlines from the world of geek news, or listen along through Alexa or iTunes. DC Entertainment is currently working on a television commercial to promote Brian Michael Bendis’s upcoming Superman titles. Bendis, a newly-DC exclusive writer, tweeted his excitement over this type of promotion for comics. DC Entertainment recently aired a commercial for its Dark Nights: Metal series on networks like AMC, Syfy, and TNT.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘West Side Story’ Star Rachel Zegler to Lead Disney’s ‘Snow White’ Remake

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who is the fairest of them all?. Rachel Zegler has been cast as Snow White in Disney’s upcoming remake of the classic fairytale. Zegler, who beat out many for the role, is poised for a major breakout. She is making her feature film debut as Maria in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story,” which bows later in 2021, and will also appear in the superhero sequel to “Shazam.”
MoviesPosted by
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Triple Feature Movie Reviews

“The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,” the weekend’s #1 movie, was a colossal waste of my time. In the interest of not wasting too much of your time with my complaining, I’ve decided to chop down that review and offer two alternatives that are much more deserving of your time, though they will never get a weekend to call their own. With that in mind, I’ll get the big dud out of the way first…
MoviesWTKR

Act 3 Podcast: "In the Heights" and a "Beauty and the Beast" Prequel Series

It's time for the Act 3 podcast baby! This week Steven and Chandler are talking about the musical event of the summer "In the Heights," now in theaters and streaming on HBO Max. This movie is a ton of fun and the guys have a blast discussing it. Chandler is also bringing his hot takes about "Cruella" and some of the Woody Allen film catalog, while Steven is jumping into "Loki" on Disney +. Plus there are tons of other bits and antics in store for your ears, all you need to do is click play!
Moviesvanyaland.com

Disney has found its ‘Snow White’ in Rachel Zegler

Emboldened by the continued success of their releases (well, somewhat), Walt Disney Studios has finally gotten around to remaking the so-called “big enchilada,” Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, and earlier on Tuesday, Deadline broke the news that the production, which will be helmed by (500) Days of Summer director Marc Webb, has found its lead. Unsurprisingly, the casting call came from within the House of Mouse — or at least from one of the disheveled properties adjacent to it in the Disney Corporate Cul-de-sac, 20th Century Studios — and the studio has tapped Rachel Zegler, star of Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story to play Snow White. For an actor found after an open casting call attended by some 30,000 known and unknown quantities, it’s impressive that she’s managed to book three solid gigs in three years — West Side, the Shazam sequel, and now this — without having any screen acting credits to her name, and it must speak to her talent.
MoviesComicBook

Shazam! Fury of the Gods Set Photos Offer First Look at Helen Mirren

Production on Shazam! Fury of the Gods is ongoing, with new photos of the cast revealed earlier today by the director, and now new images from the set have arrived online offering a first look at Helen Mirren in costume. The 75-year-old Oscar winner will take on the part of villain role of Hespera for the film, a seemingly original creation as no one by that name can be found in the pages of DC Comics. It was previously reported that her character is "a daughter of Atlas," who is indeed a character in DC Comics lore, bearing the weight of the heavens on his back. She'll also appear in the film alongside Lucy Liu who will play the villain Kalypso, sister of Hespera.
Moviesfilmdaily.co

‘Snow White’: Has Disney found their princess for the live-action movie?

Disney’s upcoming live-action incarnation of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs has found its latest princess in West Side Story’s Rachel Ziegler, who will be making her feature film debut this Christmas in the Steven Spielberg-directed adaptation of the Broadway classic. The Amazing Spider-Man’s Marc Webb is set to helm this new incarnation of Snow White, which is set to begin production in 2022.
Moviesfarmweek.com

Oscar winner Antony Hopkins stars in The Father

The world’s most lethal odd couple – bodyguard Michael Bryce and hitman Darius Kincaid are back on another life-threatening mission. Still unlicensed and under scrutiny, Bryce is forced into action by Darius’s even more volatile wife, the infamous international con artist Sonia Kincaid. Starring Ryan Reynolds, Frank Grillo, Salma Hayek.
Moviestownandcountrymag.com

Everything We Know About the Live-Action Snow White Movie

After she hits the screen as Maria in Steven Spielberg’s highly anticipated West Side Story, Rachel Zegler will be getting into character as none other than Snow White. Zegler has been cast as the titular princess in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, the latest in Disney’s slate of iconic animated films being remade into live action movies. Inspired by the original Brothers Grimm fairytale, it was released in 1937 as Disney's first ever animated feature. The classic story has since been adapted into several live-action iterations by other studios and production companies. Kristen Stewart (Snow White and the Huntsman), Lily Collins (Mirror Mirror), and Sarah Patterson (Snow White) have all played the princess in retellings, but this will be the first time Disney revisits the fairytale.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Cruella Rumored To Be Getting A Disney Plus Spinoff Series

The success of Cruella means that a sequel to the 101 Dalmatians reboot is already in the works, with both star Emma Stone and director Craig Gillespie expected to return. But that might not be the only offshoot of the recent hit that’s on the way. Disney appears to be working on building a Cruella-verse of sorts, as a new report is pointing to the studio being in the early stages of developing a streaming series featuring characters from the movie.