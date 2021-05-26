Cancel
Why Metadata Is a Litigator’s Best Friend

By Stephanie M. Gomez
Law.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are a litigator and have not been formally introduced to metadata, let me introduce you. When asked what metadata is, attorneys often respond that “its data about data,” without really understanding what that means. As opposed to the content of a file, metadata is valuable information stored electronically that describes the characteristics, usage, and validity of a file. Examples include dates, folder information and subject designations. Keep in mind there is no such thing as “the metadata” of a file or document. Rather, there is a spectrum of metadata that can be relevant depending on the issues of a particular case.

