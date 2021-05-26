Kid’s Memorial Day Party Playlist

Dantanna’s is firing up the grill this Memorial Day! On Monday, May 31, 2021, diners can dive in and enjoy mouthwatering entrees, sides, and more created just for the occasion by Dantanna’s very own Executive Chef Brad Parker. For those celebrating in the comfort of their homes, revelers can dust off their grills and choose from specialty Butcher Market Boxes, including The Hungry Heffer Basket, the "Man I Love Meat” Basket, the New Yorker Basket, along with guidance from Executive Chef Brad Parker. Follow curated tips on how to sear, season, and sauté the restaurant-quality meats for each Butcher Market Box. This combination of mouthwatering meat and the help of Chef Brad Parker in the kitchen is deliciously lethal.