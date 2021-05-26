Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bangor, ME

Kid’s Memorial Day Party Playlist

By Sarah
Posted by 
Z107.3
Z107.3
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hey Maine, after 14 long months, it's party time baby!. The timing could not be more perfect, as the mask mandate has been lifted in Maine, people are ready to get together and catch up. In fact, more than 1.3 million vaccine doses have now been administered, and we lead the country with the best percentage of fully vaccinated adults, so it goes without saying that there will be a ton of folks either hitting the road to travel, or going to barbecues, and other events this long holiday weekend.

z1073.com
Z107.3

Z107.3

Brewer, ME
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
681K+
Views
ABOUT

Z107.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lisbon Falls, ME
Local
Maine Lifestyle
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Society
Bangor, ME
Society
Bangor, ME
Lifestyle
City
Bangor, ME
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Timberlake
Person
Dj Jazzy Jeff
Person
Kid Rock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Pulled Pork#On This Day#Family Day#Fun Time#Kid S Memorial Day Party#Tunes#Barbecues#Hey Maine#Adult Beverages#Bean Bags#The Mask#People#Fully Vaccinated Adults#Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Celebrations
News Break
Society
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Festival
Related
NFLMonroe Evening News

There's no such thing as a 'happy' Memorial Day

Obviously without thinking, my friend called out to me, “Happy Memorial Day!” I know his only intention was to share a positive greeting with me; I just smiled and nodded my head back at him. Moments later another comment from a gentleman in front of me in the checkout line...
FestivalDaily Journal

Annual Jack Miller’s Memorial Kids Fun Day

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in partnership with the Wappapello Lake Area Association (WLAA), Missouri Department of Conservation, Millie’s, Mingo Job Corps and Walmart, will host the Annual Jack Miller’s Memorial Kids Fun Day event June 5, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Everyone will meet at the Bill...
Maryville, MOmaryvilleforum.com

Kids Block Party set for today

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce plans to host its annual Kids Block Party this afternoon (May 27), on the Fourth Street Corridor between Buchanan and Fillmore streets. The event is returning after last year’s hiatus due to the COVID-19 health crisis. As restrictions ease, people are...
Musicwfpk.org

Mel’s Diner playlist: “Indy 500”

Since Sunday is the Indy 500 it seemed like a fun theme for today’s Mel’s Diner!. And you came to play with some terrific choices of songs that reference car racing, driving fast, etc. Here’s a playlist of everything Mel played, plus a few that didn’t make it due to...
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Celebrity Kids Rocking Red, White and Blue Outfits on Memorial Day: Photos

Happy Memorial Day! While celebrating the holiday over the years, celebrities have loved dressing their kids up in patriotic outfits. Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan King even matched her kids in May 2020, rocking a blue top, denim shorts and a red bandana. The former Bravo personality’s twin sons, Hart and Hayes, sported red polo tees tucked into American flag-patterned shorts. As for their big sister, Aspen, she accessorized with red, white and blue jewelry, socks and a headband.
Family Relationshipshomeschool.com

15 Fun Kid Activities for Father’s Day

It’s almost Father’s Day! Before you panic and go run to the store for something dad most likely doesn’t want or need take a look at this list of activities for kids to do with their dad. It doesn’t need to cost a lot of money to make dad feel special and appreciated. Some of the best father’s day stuff can be in the form of activities done as a family. Memories last forever when families spend quality time together.
Celebrationsweareteachers.com

15 Unique Father’s Day Crafts for Kids

With Father’s Day approaching, many teachers get in a last-minute craft they can send home to gift the dads and father figures in their students’ lives. We know every student has a different home situation, but for those wanting to participate, these Father’s Day crafts for kids are all easy to do and don’t require expensive supplies. You can even send the list to parents for craft ideas if school is almost over.
CelebrationsThe Slidell Independent

What fun—a Memorial Day party

Hope you had a great Memorial Day and did something fun. With the past year or more with “you know what” dominating our lives, it is clear people are anxious to return to normal. We are pretty fortunate in that my oldest daughter Chrissy and her husband Jerry bought a house that is very close to us—less than one minute to get there—and it has the biggest above ground pool I have ever seen.
Lifestylemybighornbasin.com

Kid’s Fishing Day

Coming up Saturday, June 5th will be kid’s fishing day, as part of Wyoming Free Fishing Day. This event is for kids 14 and under. There will be a fishing derby and Beck Lake Park that will be from 9 am to 12 noon. Registration is required and you can register between 8 am and 9 am.
Atlanta, GAcreativeloafing.com

Enjoy Memorial Day at Dantanna’s

Dantanna’s is firing up the grill this Memorial Day! On Monday, May 31, 2021, diners can dive in and enjoy mouthwatering entrees, sides, and more created just for the occasion by Dantanna’s very own Executive Chef Brad Parker. For those celebrating in the comfort of their homes, revelers can dust off their grills and choose from specialty Butcher Market Boxes, including The Hungry Heffer Basket, the "Man I Love Meat” Basket, the New Yorker Basket, along with guidance from Executive Chef Brad Parker. Follow curated tips on how to sear, season, and sauté the restaurant-quality meats for each Butcher Market Box. This combination of mouthwatering meat and the help of Chef Brad Parker in the kitchen is deliciously lethal.
Bangor, MEPosted by
Z107.3

The Nite Show With Danny Cashman Is All-New Saturday

Hey Bangor, the weekend is gonna be hot, so cool off with an all-new episode!. This Saturday night, Ryan Holt of Discovery’s hit reality show Naked and Afraid, and the man behind the The Human-Nature Hostel pays a visit to The Nite Show to talk about his time on Naked & Afraid, alligators, boar, and the amazing work he is doing for Veterans at The Human-Nature Hostel here in Maine.
MusicPosted by
Mix 95.7FM

What 3 Bands Or Artists Would Headline Your Own Music Festival? – #TQOTD

I think we are all ready for shows to be back on aren’t we? I know that I am missing concerts BIG TIME! Just the fun and people watching let alone the great music. So much like we do very often we decided to all day dream a little bit about the ultimate festival to you … THE CLICK OF 6! Here are the shows that we wanted and some brilliant ideas by you guys:
Portland, ORklcc.org

OPB Presents Kathy Foster's Pandemic Playlist

Kathy Foster is a pillar of the Portland music scene. She rose to prominence as the bassist for The Thermals, a now-defunct band. In recent years, she's switched to playing the drums in the punk group Hurry Up. In addition to her work as a musician, Foster is also a radio and live DJ in the Rose City.
Music91x.com

Loudspeaker Playlist 6.6.2021 – It’s As Local As It Gets

RORY AND JESS OF BAD VIBES GOOD FRIENDS FESTIVAL – click link for tix, this link…. JEHLAD AND JOHN OF JEHLAD AND THE MOONSHINE SOUL BAND. DEVORA – BODY BAG (ROMES REMIX) SATANIC PUPPETEER ORCHESTRA – LOUDSPEAKER CLOSER. END OF SHOW…. ***************************************. MAILING ADDRESS:. Tim Pyles. c/o 91X. 6160 Cornerstone...