Bohemia, New York, February 25, 2021 OTC PR WIRE AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG) (NASDAQ: AMPGW) (the "Company"), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of custom and standard state-of-the-art RF components for Commercial, 5G/6G, quantum computing, SATCOM, Space, Defense, and Military markets, announced today the closing of the sale of an additional 205,714 shares of common stock at $6.99 per share pursuant to the exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option in connection with its public offering that closed on February 19, 2021, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately $9.6 million and bringing the total gross proceeds of the public offering to approximately $11.0 million.