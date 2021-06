The official line from the university is that the school needed a dean “with the required vision and effectiveness of execution to bring the school to new levels of excellence,” whatever that means. Katz has demanded the school retract that statement as defamatory. The university publicly declaring to the job market that a law school dean lacks the “vision and effectiveness” to be a dean? Sounds awfully close to telling the world he’s bad at his profession based on some inside information you have as his former employer. This is why sports franchise owners use phrases like “different direction” even when coaches are fired for finishing last. There were also some vague allegations that Varona failed to meet fundraising expectations. Faculty noted that the school is on fine financial footing.