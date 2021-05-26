Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

The Woke-Industrial Complex

By Christopher F. Rufo
City Journal
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year, Lockheed Martin Corporation, the nation’s largest defense contractor, sent white male executives to a three-day diversity-training program aimed at deconstructing their “white male culture” and encouraging them to atone for their “white male privilege,” according to documents I have obtained. The program, hosted on Zoom for a cohort...

www.city-journal.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Contractor#White Privilege#Woke#White Men#Air Force#The Air Force#Free Association#Aryan Nation#Kkk#Proudman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Sciencearxiv.org

Communication in Complex Networks

The investigation of properties of networks has many applications and is receiving considerable attention. One of the properties of interest is the communicability, which measures how easy it is for the nodes of a network to communicate with each other, where communication takes place along the edges of the network. We are interested in how sensitive the global communicability is to local changes in the network. There are several reasons for our interest in the sensitivity. For instance, when the edges of a network represent roads, we may be interested in which road(s) to enlarge or make smaller to increase or decrease, respectively, the traffic flow the most. We also are interested in whether blocking a road, or building a new road, will have a large effect on the communicability in a network. In some applications, we might not know of all the edges of a network, and are interested in how this lack of knowledge may affect our measurement of communicability. Experiments with both synthetic and real networks illustrate the performance of the proposed methods.
Aerospace & Defenselc.org

Fighter Pilot Suspended Over Mask Mandate

An Air Force fighter pilot in Mississippi has been disciplined, including suspension from flight status, suspension from access to classified information, and subjection to non-judicial punishment by his commanding officers, after the Air Force revoked initial approval given to his religious accommodation request. The pilot sought the religious accommodation from the requirement to otherwise wear a COVID mask while working on military property.
Industryinnov8tiv.com

AI Technologies in the Agro-Complex

The rise of digital agriculture and related technologies has opened up many new possibilities for data handling. Remote sensors, satellites, autonomous robotics, drones, and distant sensing systems can collect info 24 hours a day under a variety of weather conditions. They can monitor the condition of plants and soil, temperature, humidity, flooding balance, and provide several other duties, the realization of which has so far been left to human shoulders.
Aerospace & Defenseaerotechnews.com

Lockheed Martin names new leader for F-22 program

Lockheed Martin announced Kevin “Red” Smith as the vice president of the F-22 Program, succeeding OJ Sanchez, who was recently named vice president and General Manager of the Integrated Fighter Group (F-16/F-22). In this role, Smith will be responsible for the development, manufacture and sustainment of the F-22 Program in...
Aerospace & Defensetheaviationgeekclub.com

Remembering the Lockheed X-27 Lancer: The Super Starfighter concept that had the potential to put at risk the development of the F-15 Eagle

A ready market existed for the Lockheed X-27 Lancer as nine European and six other nations were still operating the F-104 in the late 1970s. The Lancer was proposed with the idea of using as many F-104 components as possible. This goal could be readily and quickly accomplished since the type was still in production in both Germany and Italy. As explained by James C. Goodall in his book 75 years of the Lockheed Martin Skunk Works, A ready market existed for the new fighter as well, as nine European and six other nations were still operating the F-104 in the late 1970s. The CL-1200 concept, on which the Lancer was based, was developed as a private venture by Lockheed and entailed what amounted to a major redesign of the existing F-104 structure. Among the many changes there was a wing structure some 53 percent larger than the Starfighter’s, an enlarged vertical tail, high lift devices, additional hard points on the wings, an improved intake design, considerably increased fuel capacity and the installation of a Pratt & Whitney TF-30-P-100 engine. The forward fuselage was to be an F-104S or TF-104G section, depending on whether the aircraft was to be a single or two-seater, mounted on a 30in fuselage extension.
Aerospace & Defensegovconwire.com

Air Force Awards 20 Spots on $950M Threat Radar Tech Support IDIQ

The U.S. Air Force has awarded 20 companies positions on a potential six-year, $950 million contract to provide infrastructure, supporting tools and services for the military branch’s threat radar systems and combat training ranges. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center received 20 offers for the multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract that...
Militarygovconwire.com

Raytheon to Modernize US Navy, South Korea Close-In Weapon Systems Under $344M Contract

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) has secured a potential $344.4 million sole-source contract to update MK-15 close-in weapon systems for the U.S. Navy and South Korea. The company’s missiles and defense business will modernize the radar-guided gun systems and provide associate hardware to customers as part of the firm-fixed-price contract, the Department of Defense said Thursday.
Technologydronedj.com

Drones and Dawn: How women can advance in aviation and aerospace

Read DroneDJ’s exclusive interview with Dawn Zoldi, one of the most recognizable, inspirational figures in the drone industry. Dawn Zoldi has superhuman powers when it comes to multitasking. She runs her tech consulting business, P3 Tech Consulting. She hosts a weekly podcast, Drones at Dawn, to discuss the latest developments impacting the UAS industry. She serves as an adjunct professor at Colorado State University, teaching about the developing discipline of Homeland Security. She is an adviser at Women and Drones, having won recognition from the organization in 2019. And she is the first female CEO and president of UAS Colorado, a nonprofit business league dedicated to advocating for the unmanned aircraft community in Colorado.
Softwarenaval-technology.com

Austal USA secures $44m LCS programme contract modification

Austal USA has secured a contract modification from the US Department of Defense (DoD) under the previously awarded Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) programme. The latest order exercises option related to the LCS Class design services, material to support LCS Class design services, and the US Navy’s Integrated Data Product Model Environment (IDPME).
Aerospace & Defenseadsadvance.co.uk

MBDA’s CAMM-ER completes firing trial on manoeuvring target

MBDA has successfully completed a firing of the CAMM-ER air defence missile against a manoeuvring target. All members of the CAMM family share the same cutting-edge active radar seeker and soft-launch system, with CAMM-ER featuring a larger rocket motor designed by AVIO to provide extended range out beyond 40 km.
Aerospace & Defenseuasweekly.com

uAvionix Receives 2nd DoD AIMS Certification with RT-2087/ZPX-A

UAvionix Corporation today announced that, for the second time in as many quarters, it has certified a micro-transponder with the Department of Defense (DoD) Air Traffic Control Radar Beacon System Identification Friend or Foe Program Office (AIMS PO). The RT-2087/ZPX-A, now certified in accordance with the AIMS 17-1000 performance specification, enables small DoD aircraft to cooperatively participate in National Airspaces worldwide with civil transponder Modes 3/A, C, S, and Extended Squitter (ES) ADS-B OUT. This holds true for many unmanned and manned aerial platforms, but especially small UAVs.
Aerospace & DefenseC4ISR & Networks

Air Force’s experimental football field-sized satellite ends operations

WASHINGTON — With booms spreading almost the length of a football field, the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Demonstration and Science Experiments spacecraft is the largest self-supporting satellite ever placed on orbit. Last month, nearly two years after it launched and a year after its mission was expected to end, AFRL decommissioned the satellite.
Aerospace & DefenseMilitarySpot

Air Fore, FAA sign Commercial Space Agreement

JUNE 22, 2021 – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Department of the Air Force signed an agreement June 15 aimed at eliminating red tape while protecting public safety during commercial space activities at ranges operated by the U.S. Space Force. The agreement recognizes common safety standards for FAA-licensed...
Militarylosalamosreporter.com

LANL’s Rian Bahran Awarded Secretary Of Defense Medal For Exceptional Service

Rian Bahran, a Los Alamos National Laboratory scientist and policy advisor on assignment in Washington, D.C, has received the Secretary of Defense Medal for Exceptional Public Service for his exemplary performance. “This recognition from the Department of Defense reflects Rian’s dedication and commitment to vital national security issues,” said Deputy...
Aerospace & Defenseaviationtoday.com

Agility Prime Invests $1.5M in eSTOL Aircraft from Electra

The Agility Prime program from the U.S. Air Force has invested in multiple electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and now it is investing in a new type of flying car, an electric ultra-short takeoff and landing (eSTOL) aircraft through a partnership with Electra.aero. The Air Force awarded Electra...
PoliticsPhotonics.com

DOD Selects Rochester-Based AMERICOM as Partner on Optics Consortium

Optics Manufacturing (AMERICOM) has been selected for a five-year, $34 million grant from the Department of Defense’s (DOD) Office of Industrial Policy program to launch a nationwide public-private Defense Precision Optics Consortium partnership, which is also known as the Defense Precision Optics Workforce Development and Technology Ecosystem Project. The partnership will boost the domestic precision optics industry by identifying gaps in the precision optics defense industrial base and undertaking new R&D to solve the industry’s technical challenges, thereby securing the supply chain.
Aerospace & Defenseplanetminecraft.com

Su-27 "Flanker" - 1.5:1 Scale

The Su-27, NATO reporting name "Flanker", is a Soviet-Russian Multirole and Air Superiority Fighter designed by Sukhoi. Entering service with the Soviet Air Force in 1985, the Su-27 served as the starting point for the development of the rest of the Flanker Family of aircraft, such as the Su-30, Su-33, Su-34, Su-35, Su-37 as well as the Chinese versions, the J-11 and J-15. I've had this build ready for almost 2 months now, I just hadn't gotten around to making pictures for it yet.
Militarygovconwire.com

McAleese: DOD Plans Concept Experimentation Fund for Military Services

Jim McAleese, founder of McAleese & Associates and three-time Wash100 winner, reported on Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks speaking about the Department of Defense’s move to create a Rapid Defense Experimentation Reserve to facilitate joint warfighting concept development competition across service branches. McAleese’s new report also highlights the new artificial...