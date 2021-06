The Law & Order: SVU season 22 finale contained a moment we are most delighted by — and one that was a long time coming. As we closed in on the end of the episode, that Rollins/Carisi kiss we’ve long been waited for finally arrived! We know that there are a lot of people out there who wanted it a whole lot earlier (as in, seasons earlier!), but after all this time, didn’t that feel earned? They’ve built this solid foundation and if this turns into a full-fledged romantic relationship, we do think there’s so much potential here to last. There is also all sorts of storytelling potential given the minefield of conflicts of interest they could incur on the job.