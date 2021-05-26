Humeston: A warm welcome to long-gone friends upon their return

Old friends I feel I haven’t seen for a long time have returned. I was an optimist and put out oriole feeders the second week of April. It turned out to be too optimistic. Once again though as if on cue, when the linden tree buds began to leaf, the first scout appeared in the branches eyeing the now-two-week-old jelly below. It didn’t seem to matter though. Soon the branches were dotted with orange as they lined up for a turn at some jelly or at a pierced clementine.