Originally Posted On: Answering Your Questions About Play Therapy For Adolescents (sageclinic.org) In the developmental years of childhood, children who have behavioral problems or disorders can develop life-long mental health issues. Trauma, loss, anxiety, and other behavioral problems during a child’s early development growth can eventually lead to them acting out, being disruptive, or even developing lasting behavioral disorders. Therapy for children is meant to mitigate these behavioral problems and help the child manage their symptoms so they can do well in school, at home, and in their community.