Yoga Flow Your Way to Better Port de Bras
Some ballet dancers think yoga is boring, or just isn't for them. Shelby Elsbree wants to convince you otherwise. "Yoga is an extraordinary physical and mental supplement to your dance training," says the former Royal Danish Ballet and Boston Ballet dancer, and current yoga teacher to companies including New York City Ballet. She adds that it's actually easier to do yoga incorrectly than trained dancers might assume. Read on to clean up your flow—and score more fluid, controlled port de bras, to boot.www.pointemagazine.com