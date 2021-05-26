Yoga Flow Your Way to Better Port de Bras

My freshman year in college I joined the gym on campus. I stepped on the scale and started crying. I weighed 138 pounds. That’s all! But there I was, standing there red faced, flustered, doing my best to hold back the tears. At that point in my life, I remember thinking “healthy” was fitting into the smaller sizes of jeans sold at Hollister or seeing the tiniest number possible for someone my age on the scale. So being the rational 18-year-old that I was, I decided to lose some weight by completely restricting what I ate; even though what I did allow myself to eat was Quiznos salads with chicken, bacon, cheese and ranch on them, or breaded chicken patties and wild rice from another place in our student center. I believed by choosing to eat these “healthier” choices on the few times I decided to eat that I would see more success. I was more concerned about the skin peeking out between my denim skirt and the lace trim of the tank top layered underneath my Aeropostale polo. This cycle continues for 12 years with manic highs and drastic drops to unhealthy lows.