This weeks SC Football Player of the Week is rising Junior, Matt Riley (MFR). Matt has been a member of the football team for two years and was a key player for us on the defensive side of the ball last year. Matt has made the transition to offensive line this year and is emerge as a key player for us on that side of the ball too. He is a great leader for us on and off the field and always encourages those around him to get better. Matt committed himself to the weight room this off season and has made incredible growth mentally and physically. He is always trying to do whatever he can to help his team be successful. Can’t wait to see this guys hard work pay off this season. Great job working to #RaisetheSTANDARD!