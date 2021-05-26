Gospel Music report: Memorial Day concert set for Sunday

There is a big Memorial Day Concert being held at Temple Baptist Church at 7 p.m. this Sunday, May 30, featuring Gold City Quartet and Carolina. I understand that admission is free and so is the food - and you can't beat that with a stick! Furthermore, both groups are very good and you should be in for a great evening of singing, I don't know if a "love offering" will be received, but if it is, give generously. Oh, and the concert is outside, weather permitting, so don't forget your chairs, blankets, or whatever you choose on which to sit.. Go and enjoy both spiritual and stomach filling food.