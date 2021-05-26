Cancel
Unreal Engine 5 First Xbox Series X Footage Shown, Free Early Access and Demo Available

By Nathan Birch
wccftech.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleAround a year after its initial reveal, Epic Games has provided a fresh look at Unreal Engine 5 and the many groundbreaking tools it will bring to game makers. The video is largely aimed at developers, showing off UE5’s actual UI and new tech like Nanite, Lumen, adaptable animation systems, and open-world streaming solutions, but regular gamers will still want to check it out as Epic showcases all this via a new impressive “practical sample project” entitled “Valley of the Ancient.” This is essentially a playable extension of the “Lumen in the Land of Nanite” demo we saw last year, as we see hero Echo making her way around an ultra-detailed desert environment, switching between a light and dark world, and eventually taking on a giant laser-shooting boss. Oh, and yes, for the first time we see glimpses of all this running on Xbox Series X hardware. Check out the full video, below.

