The number of active COVID-19 cases in Hardin County fell again last week to its lowest point in months. According to data published by the Iowa Department of Public Health, there were five new cases reported between Monday, May 10 and Monday, May 17. That increased the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,855 since testing began in March 2020. Of those 1,855 cases, 1,762 people are classified as having recovered and 43 Hardin County residents have died of the disease. That leaves 50 active cases in the county, down from 60 one week ago, and 73 the week before that.