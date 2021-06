It’s been over a year and a half since Apple TV+ launched, and at long last, Apple is going to start asking people to pay for its service. When Apple TV+ in 2019, Apple gave everyone who bought a new iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, or Mac a one-year free trial to the streaming service. Those trials have been extended twice since and many subscribers still haven’t paid a cent to watch any of Apple’s original content over the last 20 months. That free ride is finally coming to an end next month, as the original trials will expire and the...