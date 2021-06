Samsung sells too many phones to keep track of, but one of the company’s more interesting releases recently is the Galaxy A32 5G. It was officially revealed in January after a few weeks of speculation and leaks, and the phone arrived in the United States in April. At an MSRP of $279.99, it’s Samsung’s cheapest phone that supports 5G networks (besides the Galaxy A22 5G, which hasn’t come to the US yet). However, unlike many other budget phones we’ve seen with 5G support, there aren’t too many drawbacks to the rest of the experience. Performance is still excellent, the battery lasts all day, the software similar to other Samsung phones, and so on.