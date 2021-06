In his June 8 testimony before the Defense Subcommittee of the Senate Appropriations Committee, my one-time deputy, John Roth, now acting secretary of the Air Force, stated that the cost of maintaining an “over-the-horizon” anti-terrorist capability in the Middle East and South Asia, subsequent to the departure of American ground forces from Afghanistan, would approximate $10 billion. That, at least, is what the Air Force has budgeted for this effort.