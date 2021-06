We’re trying something new for this season of Emmy podcasts, video!. In this first in a series of Emmy video podcasts, AwardsWatch TV Awards Editor Tyler Doster and myself break down the contenders in the Limited Series, Anthology Series or Movie categories. For now, we’re just sticking with the series and acting categories until the official Emmy nominating ballots are revealed on June 17 (the first day of Emmy nomination voting) that will tell us who’s competing for directing and writing slots. That said, many of this season’s limited series’ are singular visions, meaning one director took on the entire show. Whether it’s The Queen’s Gambit, Small Axe, The Underground Railroad or Mare of Easttown, this season has been about sole showrunner vision.