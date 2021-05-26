Cancel
New study finds white male minority rule dominates US

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the United States continues to diversify, many populations remain underrepresented in politics and government. A new study found that white men hold 62 percent of all elected offices despite being just 30 percent of the population. Much of the disparity is a result of the incumbency advantage and partisan...

POTUSPosted by
Axios

U.S. racial vaccine disparities persist

White and Asian Americans' vaccination rates continue to outpace those of Black and Hispanic Americans, though racial gaps have improved over time, per KFF. Why it matters: The pandemic is concentrated almost entirely within the unvaccinated population in the U.S., at least for now. That means it will disproportionately impact...
Posted by
Andrei Tapalaga

150,000 Black Women Were Forced Into the Eugenics Program in the 1970s

People protesting against the Eugenics program in 1974Wikimedia Commons. Since the start of eugenics in the 19th century, it has been one of the most debated ideologies within modern history, at least from an ethical perspective. The idea of human sterilization was invented by British explorer Francis Galton who was inspired by Charles Darwin’s theory of natural selection. Due to the rise of hereditary diseases, natural selection in his eyes seemed like the best medical practice in combating these diseases and a way to “remove these diseases for future generations.”
MinoritiesPosted by
The Independent

Fox host rants minorities are trying to ‘take down’ white culture

A Fox News host claimed white people are “being marginalised” as schools take steps to teach “critical race theory”, while another suggested racism was not an issue in the US because Barack Obama had been president.Speaking on Fox & Friends on Wednesday morning, Brian Kilmeade suggested that critical race theory - which is being widely debated and is based around the idea that racism is a social construct - meant damaging white culture, although he did not define what he understood by either critical race theory or white culture.“They’re not acknowledging any improvement in our culture, the gains made, how we...
JobsPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

These Once-Male Dominated Jobs Are Now Mostly Held by Women

Women accounted for 46.8% of the 147.8 million people working in the U.S. labor force in 2020. A decade earlier, women accounted for 47.2% of all American workers. Women had made up a steadily increasing share of the U.S. labor force in recent decades, increasing from 29.6% in 1950, but this progress plateaued around 2015, […]
Politicsrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Conservatives more likely to believe false news, new study finds

Political conservatives are more likely to believe untrue news reports than liberals are, researchers reported Wednesday. It's the latest in a series of studies that show people on the political right tend to not only be targeted by fake news, but to believe it's correct. The small but intensive study,...
MinoritiesPosted by
The Independent

California begins studying reparations for slavery and racial discrimination

In 1852, just two years after California had been admitted to the US as a “free” state, authorities turned three formerly enslaved people who had launched a prosperous gold mining business — Carter Perkins, Robert Perkins and Sandy Jones — back to their former owner, who reported them as runaways even though he had previously set them free.Despite the Perkins mounting a vigorous legal defence, the pro-slavery state Supreme Court ordered the trio back to Mississippi. The California constitution banned slavery, but part of the compromise that allowed the state’s admission into the US involved a federal fugitive slave law....
Congress & Courtsrevolver.news

Stunning New Court Ruling Reveals Blatant Institutional Discrimination Against White Americans

It’s increasingly obvious to all Americans (even Congressional Republicans) that America’s governing elites openly spout racist propaganda against white people. Public schools push critical race theory while abandoning advanced math. Even in high-stakes institutions like the U.S. military and its key contractors, fairness and merit are being tossed in favor of hysterical denunciations of phantom “white supremacy.”
Minoritiesmediaite.com

Jaw-Dropping Number of White Republicans Say We’ve Done Enough to Ensure Equal Rights for Black Americans in New Poll

A jaw-dropping majority of White Republicans say the country has done enough to ensure that Black Americans are treated equally. In an extensive Axios-Ipsos poll timed for the one-year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd at the hands of police, respondents were asked to choose between two statements: “Our country needs to continue making changes to give Black Americans equal rights with white Americans,” and “Our country has made the changes needed to give Black Americans equal rights with white Americans.”
Minoritiestrust.org

Black American families strive to build a town free from racism

19 'founding families' have purchased land in Georgia to build a town called Freedom, hoping to escape inequality and police violence. * A group of families has bought over 500 acres to build 'Freedom'. * Town will focus on equity, energy efficiency, food production. * White U.S. families are 10...
MinoritiesINFORUM

Letter: Talking points of the typical conservative, older white man

Let us all now pity the poor conservative white men of our local and rather rural area, one in outlook if not in population; those aging, angry, pathetics who insist on penning op-eds and letters to the editor on most every topic imaginable, almost all of them tirades—even if they appear well written—filled with innuendo, invective, half-truths, and outright falsehoods. Let us consider four such areas.
MinoritiesBangor Daily News

The reality of racism in America

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. Lisa Padilla is CEO of Melba House Blessing Box and a public voices fellow through the OpEd Project. This column was produced for The...
MinoritiesTimes Union

Letter: Democracy demands teaching truth about racism

Irresponsibility with information is rotting our republic from the inside out. My persistence on this issue began with, like so many frustrating things, Texas, where the legislature is trying to limit the ways that race in America can be taught to students. Among other things, the legislation prohibits students from being taught about America’s inherent racism. That is interesting, considering racial slavery is acknowledged in the Constitution itself, however implicit, and Jim Crow laws were very explicit about white supremacy until only 50 years ago. Objectively, people of color are overrepresented in prison, underrepresented in corporate management, continue to experience wealth and wealth disparity with white people, disparity with school discipline and are more likely to be killed in interactions with police. This is a reality in the United States and irrefutable.
SocietyThrive Global

Minority Rules

The minority, not the majority, rules. You may think that because we live in a democracy, and like to give everyone voice and vote, to make sure that everyone has a seat at the table, that the majority would rule. You would be wrong. The minority rules. It turns out...
MinoritiesPosted by
The Hill

One father's stand against critical race theory: We're indoctrinating our children

A month ago, I mailed a letter to all the parents of my daughter’s New York City private school, Brearley, asking them to speak up against the school administration’s illiberal and indoctrinating antiracism initiatives and divisive obsession with race. That letter went viral and has helped bring about much needed attention to the explosive adoption of critical race theory throughout our country. Having been unexpectedly thrust into the media spotlight, I feel an obligation to dispel several common misconceptions pertaining to this movement.
MinoritiesSalt Lake Tribune

Letter: We’ve been teaching race theory for hundreds of years

The Utah Legislature recently passed a resolution banning the teaching of Critical Race Theory in Utah schools. The most instructive comment during the discussion was Rep. Lincoln Fillmore telling the chamber that “I don’t know what it is.”. Interesting then that he would vote to ban something when he doesn’t...