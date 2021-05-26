Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

App-etizing: Curated recipe apps a way for home cooks to branch out in the kitchen

By Kate Mitchell
Toledo Blade
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleRecipe options were once pretty limited. Home cooks looking for new ideas could turn to a cookbook or, for something tried and true, ask friends and family for a new dish to try. But now, thanks to the Internet, we’ve been able to branch out and explore. The downside to...

www.toledoblade.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Cooking#Home Cooks#Apps#Flurry Analytics#Americans#Polish#University Of Toledo#Buzzfeed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Recipes
Related
Theater & Dance148apps.com

App Detail » Kitchen Dance Partii

This is much than just another recipe app - it’s an easy-to-use solution that helps women like you filter recipes according to your lifestyle. Want to lose weight? There’s a filter for that! Gluten-free? There’s a filter for that too and so much more!. This healthy vegan lifestyle app is...
Recipesgordonramsayclub.com

Banana Pudding Parfaits Recipe

These cute banana pudding parfaits are so wonderful and delicious. They are so creamy and simple to prepare! Ideal for many summer parties and weekend picknick desserts. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 3 ripe bananas. 2 cups vanilla wafers. 3/4 cup granulated sugar. 4 large eggs. 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour.
ElectronicsFood & Wine

I Cook Professionally, and the Smart Device That's a Mainstay in My Home Kitchen Is on Sale for Prime Day

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Cooking gets messy. That's why one of my favorite kitchen appliances is a completely hands-free device that helps my culinary quests stay streamlined and efficient, no matter how dirty my hands are. The thing is, my favorite kitchen appliance isn't actually a kitchen appliance at all. It's the Amazon Echo Show 8, and it's on sale right now for Prime Day. When I'm elbow-deep kneading a big-batch recipe of pasta dough, there's nothing easier than calling out to Alexa and having her set a timer for me. I don't have to stop, I don't have to wash my hands, and I don't have to touch anything. Here's why you need to grab one for your kitchen.
RecipesToledo Blade

Cookie craving spurs app to document family recipes

It all started in December, 2019 when Dan Zawisza was craving his mom’s Christmas sugar cookies. He knew the ingredients and the steps to make them. But when he tried something was off. So mom called her son and left a detailed voicemail explaining how to execute her recipe properly.
RecipesTrendHunter.com

Recipe-Based Food Shopping Apps

Planning out what meals to make for the week is an effective way to ensure you're never caught in a pinch when dinnertime comes around but can be difficult to strategize, so the 'Plate Up' app is here to help. The app works by providing users with the ability to...
Home & Gardentheinspirationedit.com

10 Ways To Keep Your Kitchen Clean And Organised While Cooking

If you love to cook, then staying organised or clean while you do, can seem like a distant reality. But it is not totally impossible to be on top of your game in the kitchen when it comes to the cleaning department. There are a few tips that you can use to ensure that you don’t create too much of a mess by the time you’re done with your meals. Some of these things will be discussed to keep your kitchen clean and in the best shape.
Recipesdraxe.com

Chilled Avocado and Zucchini Soup Recipe

We tend to think of soup as a cold weather meal, but chilled soups have a place in the kitchen, too. I’ve shared some of my favorite cold soup recipes for summer, but there’s another one to add onto that list. You have to try my chilled avocado and zucchini soup recipe.
RecipesPosted by
Parade

Dorito Taco Salad Is the Retro Summer Recipe We're Bringing Back In 2021

With summer’s arrival, backyards across the country are mowed and waiting for the party to begin! The propane tanks are full, the pools are ready for splashing and the patio table is being set. With all of the cookouts we have to look forward to over the next few months, you need a dish you can whip up in no time, travels well and will be the star of any backyard barbecue.
Recipesitalianchoco.com

Tahitian Banana Po’e Recipe

Po’e is a popular fruit dessert and a great part of the traditional Tahitian cuisine. It is actually a fruit pudding with a unique taste and it is delicious! Originally the dessert was wrapped in banana leaves and then cooked in the fire pit. Here, an offering you the simple, modern baked version, which is easier and you can make it at home.
RecipesDuluth News Tribune

Vegan cooking: More favorite dishes when my husband cooks

In last month’s column, I shared some dishes prepared by my husband during his month of cooking. Here are some dishes that rounded out my husband’s vegan culinary creations. Tofu, Potato, and Cauliflower Piccata Bowl. This recipe is adapted from One-Dish Vegan by Robin Robertson. 2 small Yukon gold potatoes,...
RecipesNews 12

Chef’s Quick Tip: Pesto schmear on sandwiches

On today’s Chef’s Quick Tip, Chef Craig from Olmo in New Haven gives us his take on a pesto schmear for appetizer dips and sandwich spreads. 1 small bunch scallions (or wild onion) 1/4 cup olive oil. 1/4 cup pecorino Romano. 1 tsp salt. 1 lb cream cheese - room...
Food & Drinksgordonramsayclub.com

Kahlúa Coffee Brownie Cheesecake Recipe

This Kahlúa coffee brownie cheesecake is a very delicious and unique dessert with coffee and chocolate flavor. So, if you like the flavor of coffee and liqueur in desserts then this is ideal for you! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the brownie bottom:. 1/2 cups loosely packed pitted dates.
Recipeswfmynews2.com

Chef Felicia cooks up 2 new recipes in the News 2 Kitchen

Check out these two recipes from popular, local chef Felicia Daniel!. 2 (8 oz) pkgs. cream cheese, softened well (but not melted) 1/2 cup chopped pecans (optional) Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Butter a 9-inch springform pan and set aside. In a medium bowl, add together sugar and 1 1/2...
Recipesalainga.com

Ham & Cheese Breakfast Egg Muffins

This post may contain affiliate links. Please see my disclosure policy for more details. These easy Ham & Cheese Breakfast Egg Muffins make the perfect make ahead breakfast to have in the fridge or freezer to grab on the go. They are packed with the classic combination of fluffy eggs, cooked ham, onions and cheddar cheese. They are also very customizable and can be made with any type of meats or vegetables. I hope you enjoy!
Recipescircusgardener.com

spaghetti with broad bean, miso and hazelnut pesto

This recipe for spaghetti with broad bean, miso and hazelnut pesto is the latest in a monthly series of recipes I have created in partnership with Suma Wholefoods. In each recipe, I use products from Suma’s extensive range of organic and ethically sourced products, and the recipes appear both here on my blog and on the Suma website.