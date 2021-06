Good morning and happy Monday. Here are the five things you need to know to get your day started, and a return of the BBJ newsroom to the Tontine Crescent. As many workers are still working from home, and many others have jobs that require them to be outside, a heat advisory will be in effect today until 8 p.m. as temperatures are expected to reach 91 in Boston and the heat index will be even higher. Several schools in central and western Massachusetts are closing early, and even some in Lexington, Wellesley and Watertown, as well as other towns.