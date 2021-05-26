If You See A Smiley Face Hanging From A Tree In Kenmore, Leave It There

The Collector’s Series focuses on a shared passion for watches. Stories from real people who tell us why they fell in love with a certain watch. This can be pretty much anything and doesn’t necessarily have to be an ultra-complex, ultra-expensive, ultra-rare piece. It can also be a more widely available, attainable watch from a mainstream brand that just resonates with someone. For this, we thought we’d ask our very own contributor Robin Nooij – here on Instagram – some questions about a stand-out piece in his collection. We already knew which piece that is, but now you get to know too.